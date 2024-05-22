Hunter Biden Claims 'Incriminating Photos' of Him Doing Meth Were 'Staged,' Says He Smoked Crack Instead

According to the interview, Hunter expressed his frustration with how Fox News has portrayed him, stating: “Go back and look at the Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity shows, look at what they’re doing as they’re talking about me and Ukraine, and Romania, and all the other total absolute bullshit that the ‘laptop’ does not prove in any way.”

One of the main points of contention for Hunter has been the use of certain photos of him by the network.

"In the end, on the split-screen next to them is always a picture of me," he said. "Usually shirtless with a cigarette or a crack pipe in my mouth."

The controversial first son even went as far as suggesting that some of these incriminating photos may have been staged, pointing to a particular photo as an example.