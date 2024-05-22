OK Magazine
Hunter Biden Claims 'Incriminating Photos' of Him Doing Meth Were 'Staged,' Says He Smoked Crack Instead

hunter biden incriminating photos meth staged smoked crack
Source: mega
By:

May 22 2024, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has come out swinging against Fox News, accusing the network of spreading misinformation about him.

The younger Biden has taken a strong stance in defense of his past actions, particularly regarding the controversy surrounding leaked photos of him doing drugs and his alleged involvement in Ukraine and Romania.

hunter biden incriminating photos meth staged smoked crack
Source: mega

Hunter Biden claims 'incriminating photos' are 'staged.'

According to the interview, Hunter expressed his frustration with how Fox News has portrayed him, stating: “Go back and look at the Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity shows, look at what they’re doing as they’re talking about me and Ukraine, and Romania, and all the other total absolute bullshit that the ‘laptop’ does not prove in any way.”

One of the main points of contention for Hunter has been the use of certain photos of him by the network.

"In the end, on the split-screen next to them is always a picture of me," he said. "Usually shirtless with a cigarette or a crack pipe in my mouth."

The controversial first son even went as far as suggesting that some of these incriminating photos may have been staged, pointing to a particular photo as an example.

hunter biden incriminating photos meth staged smoked crack
Source: mega

Hunter's laptop is being investigated by the Oversight House Committee.

Hunter highlighted the range of images that Fox News had at its disposal, including ones where he was "nude, using crack, frolicking with sex workers."

He mentioned that some of these photos were selfies, while others were taken by others, but he couldn't recall the circumstances or individuals involved.

The first son singled out one infamous photo of him asleep in a bed with a glass pipe in his mouth, clarifying that it was a meth pipe, not a crack pipe, which he claims never to have used. He firmly stated the photo was staged.

hunter biden incriminating photos meth staged smoked crack
Source: mega

Hunter Biden was caught on camera nude with prostitutes and drugs.

Hunter also issued a warning to the conservative news network, insinuating they may face consequences for their relentless focus on him.

“Think about five years of a systemic f------ campaign to vilify and dehumanize me,” said Biden. “If we ever got them, it would make Dominion look like f------, in my opinion, you know, pattycakes.”

Source: ok!
hunter biden incriminating photos meth staged smoked crack
Source: mega

Hunter claimed he did crack, not meth.

A judge recently delayed Hunter's tax fraud trial in California as Delaware trial looms over the first son.

The Daily Beast provided quotes and sources used in this article.

