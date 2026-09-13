Where Is the 'Ice Princess' Cast Now? All About the Stars of the Hit Film Following the Deaths of 2 Cast Members
Sept. 13 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Ice Princess underperformed at the box office when it was released in 2005, but the film has maintained a lasting legacy more than two decades later.
Directed by Tim Fywell, Ice Princess follows Casey Carlyle (Michelle Trachtenberg), an aspiring champion figure skater, who "has always been just a brainy high school misfit. And with a strong-willed mother (Joan Cusack) pushing her toward a top university, it seems as if she'll never get the chance to be like the elite skating prodigies she sees at the rink. But when Casey uses her head and follows her heart, she finds herself transformed beyond her wildest dreams."
According to Box Office Mojo, Ice Princess earned $24.4 million domestically and $3.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $27.6 million, narrowly surpassing its reported $25 million budget.
Find out where the cast of Ice Princess is now, 21 years after the beloved film premiered.
Michelle Trachtenberg
Trachtenberg starred as aspiring figure skater Casey Carlyle before going on to play Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl. She expanded her post-Ice Princess credits in the years thereafter, appearing in Mercy, The Circuit, 17 Again, Take Me Home Tonight, Guidance and Human Kind Of.
She also reprised her role as Georgina for several episodes in the Gossip Girl revival.
Trachtenberg was in a long-term relationship with talent agent Jay Cohen at the time of her death on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. The New York City medical examiner's office determined she died a natural death from complications of diabetes mellitus.
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere played talented skater Gen Harwood before going on to star in Heroes and Nashville. The former child star also pursued a music career while landing more roles in the Scream franchise, Beth Cooper and I Love You.
She welcomed daughter Kaya in 2014 with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. Nearly 12 years later, she was found in cardiac arrest at a residence in Greenville, S.C., on August 16 and was pronounced dead after unsuccessful resuscitation efforts.
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall portrayed Gen's mother and skating coach, Tina Harwood.
After Ice Princess, she reprised her role as Samantha Jones in the S-- and the City films and later starred in About My Father, Sensitive Skin, Tell Me a Story, Filthy Rich and Glamorous.
In December 2025, she married her fourth husband, Russell Thomas, in an intimate London ceremony after nearly a decade together.
Joan Cusack
Cusack starred as Casey's mother, Joan Carlyle, and continued her long Hollywood career with roles in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, My Sister's Keeper, Shameless and Let It Snow, as well as her voice role in Toy Story 4.
She briefly stepped back from Hollywood before returning for Toy Story 5.
"I feel so honored to have worked in this industry for a long time," Cusack told Variety in June. "But it's also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person. It's kind of priceless, so there's that."
Amy Stewart
Amy Stewart appeared as Ann in Ice Princess and accumulated additional film and television credits in Brilliant Minds, Grand Army, Murdoch Mysteries, Pure and Feel the Beat, among others.
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Diego Klattenhoff
Diego Klattenhoff played Kyle Dayton before becoming best known for roles as Mike Faber on Homeland and FBI agent Donald Ressler on The Blacklist.
Erik King
Erik King portrayed Chip Healey and continued working in television. He landed one of his best-known roles as Sgt. James Doakes on Dexter before making brief appearances in Banshee, The Oath, The Good Fight and Boston Blue.
Jocelyn Lai
Jocelyn Lai appeared as competitive skater Tiffany Lai in the Disney film. She stepped away from the spotlight and went on to study at the University of Guelph before earning a degree in physiotherapy from McMaster University.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as the manager of occupational therapy and physiotherapy services for the Toronto District School Board.
Kirsten Olson
A competitive figure skater herself, Kirsten Olson played Nikki "The Jumping Shrimp" Fletcher in Ice Princess.
Now a figure skating coach, Olson has served as the skating programs director for the City of Plymouth since 2014.
Trevor Blumas
Trevor Blumas portrayed Gen's brother and Casey's love interest, Teddy Harwood, and continued acting and pursuing creative work after the film. He later shifted careers and began focusing on music, filmmaking and directing.