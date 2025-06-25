Renewed TV Shows to Watch Out for in 2025 and 2026: 'Daredevil: Born Again,' 'Outer Banks' and More
Streaming giants and TV networks are bringing back more of the viewers' fan-favorite shows for the 2025–2026 season. OK! has compiled the full list — find out if your top picks made the cut!
ABC
9-1-1, Season 9
Abbott Elementary, Season 5
American Idol, Season 24 (Ninth Season on ABC)
America's Funniest Home Videos, Season 36
Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 4
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 6
Grey's Anatomy, Season 22
High Potential, Season 2
Judge Steve Harvey, Season 3
Shark Tank, Season 17
Shifting Gears, Season 2
The Bachelor, Season 29
The Rookie, Season 8
Will Trent, Season 4
Acorn TV
Harry Wild, Season 5
My Life Is Murder, Season 5
Adult Swim
My Adventures With Superman, Season 3
Smiling Friends, Season 3
AMC
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, Season 3
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Season 3
Dark Winds, Season 4
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3
The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2
Mayfair Witches, Season 3
Apple TV+
Bad Monkey, Season 2
Foundation, Season 3
Invasion, Season 3
Palm Royale, Season 2
Platonic, Season 2
Presumed Innocent, Season 2
Shrinking, Season 3
Silo, Seasons 3 and 4
Slow Horses, Seasons 5 and 6
Sugar, Season 2
The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2
The Studio, Season 2
Trying, Season 5
Women in Blue, Season 2
Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 2
BET+
Diarra From Detroit, Season 2
CBS
Beyond the Gates, Season 2
Bold and the Beautiful, 3 More Seasons
Elsbeth, Season 3
FBI, 3 More Seasons
FBI: International, Season 4
FBI: Most Wanted, Season 6
Fire Country, Season 4
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Season 2
Ghosts, Seasons 5 and 6
Matlock, Season 2
NCIS, Season 23
NCIS: Origins, Season 2
NCIS: Sydney, Season 3
Survivor, Season 49
The Neighborhood, Season 8
Tracker, Season 3
Watson, Season 2
Comedy Central
Digman!, Season 2
South Park, Seasons 27, 28, 29 and 30
Discovery Channel
Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2
In the Eye of the Storm, Season 2
Mud Madness, Season 2
The Last Woodsmen, Season 2
Disney+
A Real Bug's Life, Season 2
Ahsoka, Season 2
Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2
Goosebumps, Season 2
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, Season 2
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Seasons 2 and 3
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Season 2
Fox
Animal Control, Season 4
Crime Scene Kitchen, Season 3
Going Dutch, Season 2
Krapopolis, Seasons 4 and 5
Murder in a Small Town, Season 2
FX
American Horror Story, Season 13
FXX
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 17 and 18
Hallmark
Finding Mr. Christmas, Season 2
Mistletoe Murders, Season 2
The Chicken Sisters, Season 2
The Way Home, Season 4
When Calls the Heart, Season 13
HBO
City of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2
Dune: Prophecy, Season 2
House of the Dragon, Season 3
Industry, Season 4
Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2
The Last of Us, Season 3
True Detective, Season 5
Hulu
Futurama, Seasons 13 and 14
Only Murders in the Building, Season 5
Paradise, Season 2
Reasonable Doubt, Season 3
Rivals, Season 2
Shoresy, Season 3
Solar Opposites, Season 6
Tell Me Lies, Season 3
The Artful Dodger, Season 2
Max
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2
Bookie, Season 2
Conan O'Brien Must Go, Season 3
Creature Commandos, Season 2
Hacks, Season 5
Peacemaker, Season 2
The Pitt, Season 2
MTV
The Challenge, Season 41
NBC
Brilliant Minds, Season 2
Chicago Fire, Season 14
Chicago Med, Season 11
Chicago P.D., Season 13
Happy's Place, Season 2
Law & Order, Season 25
Law & Order: SVU, Season 27
St. Denis Medical, Season 2
The Hunting Party, Season 2
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7
Netflix
3 Body Problem, Seasons 2 and 3
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Season 2
A Man on the Inside, Season 2
All of Us Are Dead, Season 2
Black in Beauty, Season 2
Bridgerton, Seasons 5 and 6
Forever, Season 2
love is blind, Seasons 9 and 10
Love on the Spectrum, Season 4
Million Dollar Secret, Season 2
My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 3
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Seasons 6 and 7
Nobody Wants This, Season 2
North of North, Season 2
Running Point, Season 2
Selling the O.C., Season 4
Stranger Things, Season 5
Supacell, Season 2
Survival of the Thickest, Season 3
The Diplomat, Season 4
The Four Seasons, Season 2
The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 4
The Witcher, Seasons 4 and 5
Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, Season 2
Virgin River, Season 7
With Love, Meghan, Season 2
XO, Kitty, Season 3
Paramount+
Bar Rescue, Season 10
Colin From Accounts, Season 3
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 3
Dexter: Original Sin, Season 2
Landman, Season 2
Mayor of Kingstown, Season 4
MobLand, Season 2
School Spirits, Season 3
Special Ops: Lioness, Season 2
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Season 2
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 4
Tulsa King, Season 3
Yellowjackets, Season 4
PBS
Miss Scarlet, Season 6
Peacock
Bel-Air, Season 4
Days of Our Lives, Season 61
Landman, Season 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5
Ted, Season 2
The Day of the Jackal, Season 2
The Traitors, Seasons 3, 4 and 5
Prime Video
Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa, Season 2
Citadel, Season 2
Fallout, Season 2
Gen V, Season 2
House of David, Season 2
Judy Justice, Season 4
Jury Duty, Season 2
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 3
Maxton Hall, Season 3
Reacher, Season 4
Shiny Happy People, Season 2
The Boys, Season 5
The Devil's Hour, Season 3
The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4
The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3
The Terminal List, Season 2
Upload, Season 4
Showtime
The Agency, Season 2
The Chi, Season 8
Shudder
The Creep Tapes, Season 2
Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 2
Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 5
Power Book IV: Force, Season 3
P-Valley, Season 3
Sweetpea, Season 2
The CW
All American, Season 8
Scrabble, Season 2
Sullivan's Crossing, Season 3
Trivial Pursuit, Season 2
Wild Cards, Season 2