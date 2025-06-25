or
Renewed TV Shows to Watch Out for in 2025 and 2026: 'Daredevil: Born Again,' 'Outer Banks' and More

must watch renewed tv shows netflix disney prime video hbo hulu nbc
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube; Netflix/YouTube

Streaming giants and TV networks have revealed their biggest renewals for 2025 and 2026 — check out the full list!

By:

June 25 2025, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Streaming giants and TV networks are bringing back more of the viewers' fan-favorite shows for the 2025–2026 season. OK! has compiled the full list — find out if your top picks made the cut!

Article continues below advertisement

ABC

abc
Source: ABC/YouTube; TV Promos/YouTube

9-1-1, Season 9

Abbott Elementary, Season 5

American Idol, Season 24 (Ninth Season on ABC)

America's Funniest Home Videos, Season 36

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 4

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 6

Grey's Anatomy, Season 22

High Potential, Season 2

Judge Steve Harvey, Season 3

Shark Tank, Season 17

Shifting Gears, Season 2

The Bachelor, Season 29

The Rookie, Season 8

Will Trent, Season 4

Article continues below advertisement

Acorn TV

acorn tv
Source: Acorn TV/YouTube

Harry Wild, Season 5

My Life Is Murder, Season 5

Article continues below advertisement

Adult Swim

adult swim
Source: Adult Swim/YouTube

My Adventures With Superman, Season 3

Smiling Friends, Season 3

Article continues below advertisement

AMC

amc
Source: amc+/YouTube

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, Season 3

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Season 3

Dark Winds, Season 4

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 2

Mayfair Witches, Season 3

Article continues below advertisement

Apple TV+

apple tv
Source: Apple TV/YouTube

Bad Monkey, Season 2

Foundation, Season 3

Invasion, Season 3

Palm Royale, Season 2

Platonic, Season 2

Presumed Innocent, Season 2

Shrinking, Season 3

Silo, Seasons 3 and 4

Slow Horses, Seasons 5 and 6

Sugar, Season 2

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2

The Morning Show, Season 4

The Studio, Season 2

Trying, Season 5

Women in Blue, Season 2

Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

BET+

bet
Source: BET Plus/YouTube

Diarra From Detroit, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

CBS

cbs
Source: boldandbeautiful/YouTube; TV Promos/YouTube

Beyond the Gates, Season 2

Bold and the Beautiful, 3 More Seasons

Elsbeth, Season 3

FBI, 3 More Seasons

FBI: International, Season 4

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 6

Fire Country, Season 4

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Season 2

Ghosts, Seasons 5 and 6

Matlock, Season 2

NCIS, Season 23

NCIS: Origins, Season 2

NCIS: Sydney, Season 3

Survivor, Season 49

The Neighborhood, Season 8

Tracker, Season 3

Watson, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

Comedy Central

comedy central
Source: Comedy Central/YouTube

Digman!, Season 2

South Park, Seasons 27, 28, 29 and 30

Article continues below advertisement

Discovery Channel

discovery channel
Source: Discovery/YouTube

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Season 2

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 2

Mud Madness, Season 2

The Last Woodsmen, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

Disney+

disney
Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube; Star Wars/YouTube

A Real Bug's Life, Season 2

Ahsoka, Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2

Goosebumps, Season 2

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, Season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Seasons 2 and 3

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

Fox

fox
Source: FOX/YouTube; Hulu

Animal Control, Season 4

Crime Scene Kitchen, Season 3

Going Dutch, Season 2

Krapopolis, Seasons 4 and 5

Murder in a Small Town, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

FX

fx
Source: FX Networks/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

FXX

fxx
Source: FX Networks/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Hallmark

hallmark
Source: Hallmark+/YouTube; Hallmark Channel

Finding Mr. Christmas, Season 2

Mistletoe Murders, Season 2

The Chicken Sisters, Season 2

The Way Home, Season 4

When Calls the Heart, Season 13

TV

Article continues below advertisement

HBO

hbo
Source: Max/YouTube

City of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2

Dune: Prophecy, Season 2

Euphoria, Season 3

House of the Dragon, Season 3

Industry, Season 4

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2

The Last of Us, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 4

True Detective, Season 5

Article continues below advertisement

Hulu

hulu
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Futurama, Seasons 13 and 14

Only Murders in the Building, Season 5

Paradise, Season 2

Reasonable Doubt, Season 3

Rivals, Season 2

Shoresy, Season 3

Solar Opposites, Season 6

Tell Me Lies, Season 3

The Artful Dodger, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

Max

max
Source: Adventure Time/YouTube; Max/YouTube

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2

Bookie, Season 2

Conan O'Brien Must Go, Season 3

Creature Commandos, Season 2

Hacks, Season 5

Peacemaker, Season 2

The Pitt, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

MTV

mtv
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tm7XJv5jhxI; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kI6BKyS7_Y

The Challenge, Season 41

Article continues below advertisement

NBC

nbc
Source: Chicago Official/YouTube; NBC/YouTube

Brilliant Minds, Season 2

Chicago Fire, Season 14

Chicago Med, Season 11

Chicago P.D., Season 13

Happy's Place, Season 2

Law & Order, Season 25

Law & Order: SVU, Season 27

St. Denis Medical, Season 2

The Hunting Party, Season 2

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix

netflix
Source: Netflix/YouTube

3 Body Problem, Seasons 2 and 3

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Season 2

A Man on the Inside, Season 2

All of Us Are Dead, Season 2

Black in Beauty, Season 2

Bridgerton, Seasons 5 and 6

Forever, Season 2

love is blind, Seasons 9 and 10

Love on the Spectrum, Season 4

Million Dollar Secret, Season 2

My Life With the Walter Boys, Season 3

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Seasons 6 and 7

Nobody Wants This, Season 2

North of North, Season 2

Outer Banks, Season 5

Running Point, Season 2

Selling Sunset, Season 9

Selling the O.C., Season 4

Stranger Things, Season 5

Supacell, Season 2

Survival of the Thickest, Season 3

The Diplomat, Season 4

The Four Seasons, Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 4

The Witcher, Seasons 4 and 5

Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, Season 2

Virgin River, Season 7

With Love, Meghan, Season 2

XO, Kitty, Season 3

Article continues below advertisement

Paramount+

paramount
Source: Paramount Plus/YouTube

Bar Rescue, Season 10

Colin From Accounts, Season 3

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 3

Dexter: Original Sin, Season 2

Landman, Season 2

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 4

MobLand, Season 2

School Spirits, Season 3

Special Ops: Lioness, Season 2

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 4

Tulsa King, Season 3

Yellowjackets, Season 4

Article continues below advertisement

PBS

pbs
Source: MASTERPIECE PBS/YouTube

Miss Scarlet, Season 6

Article continues below advertisement

Peacock

peacock
Source: Days of our Lives/YouTube; Peacock/YouTube

Bel-Air, Season 4

Days of Our Lives, Season 61

Landman, Season 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5

Ted, Season 2

The Day of the Jackal, Season 2

The Traitors, Seasons 3, 4 and 5

Article continues below advertisement

Prime Video

prime video
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa, Season 2

Citadel, Season 2

Fallout, Season 2

Gen V, Season 2

House of David, Season 2

Judy Justice, Season 4

Jury Duty, Season 2

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Season 3

Maxton Hall, Season 3

Reacher, Season 4

Shiny Happy People, Season 2

The Boys, Season 5

The Devil's Hour, Season 3

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 4

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3

The Terminal List, Season 2

Upload, Season 4

Article continues below advertisement

Showtime

showtime
Source: SHOWTIME/YouTube; The Chi/YouTube

The Agency, Season 2

The Chi, Season 8

Article continues below advertisement

Shudder

shudder
Source: Shudder/YouTube

The Creep Tapes, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

Starz

starz
Source: STARZ/YouTube

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 5

Power Book IV: Force, Season 3

P-Valley, Season 3

Sweetpea, Season 2

Article continues below advertisement

The CW

the cw
Source: The CW Network/YouTube

All American, Season 8

Scrabble, Season 2

Sullivan's Crossing, Season 3

Trivial Pursuit, Season 2

Wild Cards, Season 2

