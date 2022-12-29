Ice-T Seemingly Shades Haters After Wife Coco Austin Slammed For Sharing Video Of Their 7-Year-Old Daughter Twerking

Ice-T has clapped back at the haters after his wife, Coco Austin, shared a controversial video of their 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, innocently twerking on social media.

“My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN,” the Law and Order: SVU star captioned his Instagram post on Monday, December 26, just moments after Austin's now-deleted clip hit the app hours earlier.