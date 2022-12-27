Coco Austin Silences Haters Over 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Twerking In Christmas Video: 'She Loves To Joke'

"Gotta love family time!" Austin added in the post's caption on Monday, December 26. "The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh."

In the video, Chanel — who is the daughter of Austin and her husband, famed rapper Ice-T — stood in the center of a group of older family members and gave her best impression of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers' famed twerking-fail dance move. The women surrounding the youngster were seen hyping Chanel up as she proceeded to show off her moves.