Coco Austin Gets Scolded for Allowing Daughter Chanel, 8, to Play Beer Pong
Coco Austin is under fire for letting daughter Chanel play beer pong — though it's unclear if there was any alcohol around when the tot took to the table.
"Chanel's hidden talent apparently......#she'sgotskills," the mom-of-one wrote alongside a video of the 8-year-old making four shots in a row.
Austin, 44, was blown away by her and Ice-T's little one after she made three shots, asking, "How is this possible? I can't even get one in."
"Whoa! Four in a row!" she declared afterwards. "No one can beat you in a drinking game, no one! They will lose!"
Chanel then reminded her mom that the model is supposed to take four shots since she made four cups.
Despite the proud mom's excitement, some fans were taken aback that she would allow her daughter to play a game that's meant for adults.
"If normal everyday parents were to do this with their children and post it to their social media account you can bet social services would be there in a hot second to take their children away from the parents ‼️‼️" one person dissed.
"Ok, this is weird," said another. "Why u teaching ur 7 yr old [sic] how to play beer pong?"
"Really you taught her how to play beer bong [sic]?😢Something is wrong with all the adults in this video!!😤😤 This is a prime example of what adults shouldn't do. You keep kids in a kid's place and adults in adult places," another Instagram used ranted in disapproval. "I need You'll [sic] two to grow up... And raise her right because this aint it? I really, really want CPS to come and get hurt [sic] because Yall aint doing it. Where's the dad at? Because he's just as wrong if he allowed you to do this ... so disturbing on so many levels."
On the other hand, many of Austin's supporters came to her defense, noting that since there was no drinking involved for Chanel, it's just an innocent game.
"For y'all freaking out that she’s playing pong. You know they have this game for kids to play at Dave and Busters right?" one person commented. "It’s not nearly the crisis some of yall are making it out to be."
"There's nothing wrong with this," a second fan declared. "You legit are speaking like there's alcohol in these glasses."
Austin is no stranger to criticism, and while the blonde bombshell usually ignores the drama, her husband, 65, has no problem sticking up for his wife, as he did when a random woman shamed the reality star's 2023 Grammys dress.
"We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE," Ice-T added after replying to the hater. "Ya know what kills people that hate you the most?? That OTHER people love you."