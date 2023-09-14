Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel, 7, Wear Matching Swimsuits While Joining Ice-T on Tour: Photos
Coco Austin is soaking up the last days of summer!
On Wednesday, September 13, the model uploaded snaps from when she and daughter Chanel, 7, were traveling with husband Ice-T on tour.
"After we were on a mini @llcoolj #forcetour with Ice. The girls had a fun pool day on Labor Day to relax after we have been running around!" she captioned the Instagram post. "Of course we had to continue our matchy match tradition swimsuits 🩱."
Austin and her mini-me struck plenty of poses near the pool in their striped black and white one-piece suits that featured gold ties.
Fans couldn't get enough of the shots, with one person commenting, "I just love them so much! Chanel is just the sweetest and prettiest little girl 😍."
"I love the photo of your daughter in your arms," gushed another admirer. "This picture doesn't need words. It's just adorable."
It was just a couple of days earlier that the tot made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking the runway for children's apparel lines.
"Chanel hit her first fashion show for @rookieusa and wore @converse and @levis .. It takes a lot of guts to strut down the runway especially for her age.. .So proud she pulled it off, she was so nervous," Coco revealed on social media. "She told me she was so embarrassed when she heard me yelling so hard from the sidelines..lol."
Chanel has become a star in her own right, having amassed 446,000 followers on the Instagram account her famous parents run for her.
"When she was born, I said, 'I'm going to be that dad [who is] going to post 1,000 pictures of my kids. I'm going to burn my fans out,' so we'll do our own page [for her] from day one, and the people that want to follow her can follow her," the Law & Order: SVU lead explained in an interview of why he made her a separate profile.
Austin noted that even though they are the ones writing the captions, they always consult with their little girl first.
"I do ask her though — I ask her when I post a picture — I want her to give me her comment on it," the bombshell explained. "So, what you read is actually something that she had told me to write."