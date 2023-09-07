Ice-T Made Separate Social Media Account for His Daughter Chanel, 7, in Order to Not 'Burn My Fans Out'

"Her social media is us," Ice-T confirmed to a news publication regarding who specifically operates the account of @babychanelnicole, which has a whopping 446,000 followers.

"When she was born, I said, 'I'm going to be that dad [who is] going to post 1,000 pictures of my kids. I'm going to burn my fans out,' so we'll do our own page [for her] from day one, and the people that want to follow her can follow her," the "Colors" rapper, 65, explained, noting his wife is primarily the one running the profile.