Ice-T Made Separate Social Media Account for His Daughter Chanel, 7, in Order to Not 'Burn My Fans Out'
Ice-T keeps his career and his kid separate.
During a family outing to the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show benefitting Moms for Moms NYC, the Law & Order: SVU star and his wife, Coco Austin, opened up about their 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, gaining a massive Instagram following at such a young age.
"Her social media is us," Ice-T confirmed to a news publication regarding who specifically operates the account of @babychanelnicole, which has a whopping 446,000 followers.
"When she was born, I said, 'I'm going to be that dad [who is] going to post 1,000 pictures of my kids. I'm going to burn my fans out,' so we'll do our own page [for her] from day one, and the people that want to follow her can follow her," the "Colors" rapper, 65, explained, noting his wife is primarily the one running the profile.
While Austin is the main momager in charge, the 44-year-old said Chanel still gets to participate by providing her opinion on certain Instagram captions.
"I do ask her though — I ask her when I post a picture — I want her to give me her comment on it. So, what you read is actually something that she had told me to write," Austin detailed.
Aside from an impressive social media following, Chanel can now add modeling to her resume, as the 7-year-old strutted down the runway at the Rookie USA Fashion Show after only being able to rehearse for an hour.
The little diva said she was both nervous and excited about the modeling moment, according to the news outlet.
While Ice-T and Austin are proud of their daughter's modeling debut — aside from when she was carried down the runway at the same event when she was 6 months old — the New Jack City actor said he doesn't have any specific plans to set Chanel up for a modeling career.
"None. You know, it's organic. As a child, you're supposed to go to school, do your thing, and anything like this should be fun. So, she likes it, and she wants to do it. But there's no goals. We'll just see what happens," Ice-T concluded.
The Messenger spoke to Ice-T, Austin and Chanel at the fashion show.