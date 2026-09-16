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Ice-T Says Taylor Swift 'Handled It Like a Champ' During 'Top Secret' Emmys Sketch With 'SVU' Cast, Gifting Cookies After Filming

Split photo of Ice-T and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Ice-T praised Taylor Swift for her professionalism while filming with the ‘SVU’ cast.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:06 a.m. ET

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Ice-T praised Taylor Swift for her professionalism after filming a "top secret" sketch with the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cast for the 2026 Emmys.

Speaking to Page Six, Ice-T, who has played Fin Tutuola on the NBC series since 2000, recalled being surprised when Swift appeared on set.

"I could tell after meeting her, she’s a very focused and professional person. Like anything she’s going to do, she’s going to do it to the fullest, and she handled it like a champ," Ice-T said.

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Taylor Swift Gave The Cast Cookies

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Image of Ice-T recalled receiving cookies from Taylor Swift after filming the Emmys sketch.
Source: MEGA

Ice-T recalled receiving cookies from Taylor Swift after filming the Emmys sketch.

Swift also left an impression on the cast after filming wrapped.

"I got some cookies," Ice-T said.

"I didn’t eat them yet. They’re in my dressing room. I don’t even know, should I eat them? Should I save them? Should I keep them as a memento?" the actor and musician added.

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Ice-T Reveals Taylor Swift’s Surprise Appearance

Image of Ice-T spoke about Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance during the Emmys sketch.
Source: MEGA

Ice-T spoke about Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance during the Emmys sketch.

The rapper explained that the SVU cast was told to film a skit for the awards show, but the details were kept private.

"I had no idea what it was," Ice-T, 68, said.

"And then when we got there, Taylor Swift was there," he added.

The cast was also asked to keep the "Shake It Off" singer's involvement private so the surprise would remain intact for viewers.

Ice-T, who released his Criminal Migraine album in August, also made clear his feelings around working with Swift and that she would "absolutely" be welcomed back to set with open arms.

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Image of Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift were connected through their friendship and 'SVU' history.
Source: MEGA

Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift were connected through their friendship and 'SVU' history.

Ice-T also recalled connecting with Swift through love, "on a musician vibe," and praised the way she interacted with everyone on set.

Per Deadline, Mariska Hargitay asked her castmates to "think like Swifties" as they tried to answer one question: “Will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys?”

The discussion soon became a chaotic web of theories, similar to Charlie Day's famous red string board from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Hargitay’s Olivia Benson led the conversation, while Ice-T’s Tutuola delivered a playful reaction.

"Well if she’s not there, I’m not watching," he said with a straight face.

Image of Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos from a VIP suite.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos from a VIP suite.

The "Blank Space" singer ultimately attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, September 14, where she supported her husband, Travis Kelce, from a VIP suite alongside Tom Cruise.

The SVU connection also extended beyond the sketch.

Swift and Hargitay first met at the Met Gala and later became friends.

Hargitay was also present when Swift married Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Swift, who is a longtime SVU fan, previously invited Hargitay to appear in her "Bad Blood" music video.

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