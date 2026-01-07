10 of the Biggest Revelations From 'I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not' Documentary

Article continues below advertisement

Chevy Chase's Mom Allegedly Abused Him

Source: @StreamOnCNN/YouTube Chevy Chase left nothing unsaid in his new CNN documentary.

Chevy Chase spilled it all in his new CNN documentary. In I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, which premiered on New Year's Day, the 82-year-old actor laid everything on the table — from his Saturday Night Live days to his infamous ousting from Community. The documentary also revisited his childhood, including how his mother, Cathalene Parker, abused him. The National Lampoon's Vacation star described the matriarch as "an out-of-control woman" who "I look back on, and I say I feel sorry for her. She had her own issues. Bad ones… But she was physically abusive to me." His wife, Jayni Chase, recalled, "The first time we stayed together, the first time I went to wake him up, he shuddered. And he explained, 'Well, my mother would wake me up slapping me,' from the time he was a little guy."

Chevy Chase Allegedly Drank Alcohol While Working on 'Community'

Source: @StreamOnCNN/YouTube Chevy Chase starred in the NBC sitcom starting in 2009.

According to Jayni, Chevy was regarded as "an old f---" on Community. "His castmates, they were so much younger, and they were just living a very different life," she added. Elsewhere in I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, Jayni recounted she used to buy a "six-pack" of organic red wine while her husband was working on Community. "And after about four days, it was gone," she observed. "I pointed it out to Chevy probably five different times … And then he didn't like me pointing it out to him, because the beast of addiction starts taking over." Jayni explained, "But alcoholism is a whole different level, it really takes over, and that was hard for him to stop. Chevy was functional, I didn't realize it right away." Their daughter Caley Chase also noticed Chevy's alcohol use, telling the matriarch, "Mom, I think he's drinking on set."

Inside the Fallout That Led to Chevy Chase's Firing From 'Community'

Source: @StreamOnCNN/YouTube Chevy Chase made a brief return in 2014.

The new CNN documentary also focused on Chevy's meltdown that led to his firing from Community. Director Jay Chandrasekhar recalled the incident happened during a scene intended to feature a "blackface" hand puppet routine. "The character is a little tone-deaf … Had it been Chevy in his heyday, he would have been totally fine, right. He said something to Yvette [Nicole Brown], I know there was a history between those two, around race," he added. To express his frustration, Chevy reportedly used the N-word and stormed out. Brown also left abruptly and would not return unless her costar apologized. When Chevy returned, he reportedly said, "'Hey, man, I didn't say anything. You know, I used to call Richard Pryor the N-word, he called me a h-----, and we loved each other.'" The director then asked him to apologize to Yvette Nicole, but Chevy responded, "For what?" News of the "racial incident" emerged afterward when someone on set leaked what happened to The Hollywood Reporter "at two in the f------ morning." "Chevy came storming onto the set, saying, 'Who f----- me over? My career is ruined! I'm ruined! Like, it's a full meltdown. 'F--- all of you!'" Jay continued. Production halted after the fallout, and Chevy was ultimately fired from the show after Season 4 in 2013. He briefly returned in 2014.

Chevy Chase's History of Drug Use

Source: @StreamOnCNN/YouTube Chevy Chase's former costars shared their thoughts about his cocaine use.

Chevy's SNL costars also appeared in the CNN documentary, each of them discussing the Caddyshack actor's cocaine use. Former SNL writer Alan Zweibel admitted "to help stay up as [they] made money, people were doing drugs.” Dan Aykroyd confirmed he tried "every powder and pill," confessing, "We all did back then." "The person they worried about the most was Chevy. He was doing a lot of drugs," journalist James Andrew Miller elaborated.

Chevy Chase 'Prefers to Be Liked'

Source: @StreamOnCNN/YouTube Several stars shared their experiences working with Chevy Chase.

While Chevy is seen as difficult by some colleagues, the Foul Play star clarified he just prefers "to be liked, not disliked, like all of us." "I don't know what to say about the people who don't like me, except f--- 'em. What can you say about something like that? I can't say they're misunderstanding me. Because maybe they're not, by their standard," he said in the CNN documentary.

'Community' Cast Was Reportedly Mean to Chevy Chase

Source: @StreamOnCNN/YouTube Dan Harmon created the show.

In I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, Caley said Community creator Dan Harmon "had gotten the whole cast and crew to yell, 'F--- you, Chevy.'" "I'm there. He's showing his daughter, 'This is the show I did.' And we walk into 'F--- you, Chevy,'" Caley said. "That's rough, and mean."

Chevy Chase 'Hurt' by Exclusion From 'SNL50' Sketches

Source: MEGA Chevy Chase was upset about the 'SNL50' situation.

Fifty years after SNL first aired, former and current cast and staff members reunited for SNL50. While past cast members appeared in sketches, Chevy was excluded from participating and working with them. "They told Chevy up until that day that there were two bits, they were going back and forth. Then there was no bit," said Jayni. As the setup left Chevy "hurt" and "upset," he expressed, "And this will probably be the first time I'm saying it. But I expected that I would've been on the stage too with all of the other actors. When Garrett [Morris] and Laraine [Newman] went on the stage there, I was curious as to why I didn't. No one asked me to. Why was I left aside?" Bill Murray even made an appearance onstage for "Weekend Update" during the special. "I don't have an answer for that. I did bring it up once in a text to Lorne [Michaels] and then took it back. I said: 'Okay, I take it back. It's silly,'" said Chevy. "But it's not that silly. Somebody's made a bad mistake there. I don't know who it was, but somebody made a mistake… They should've had me on that stage. It hurt."

The Real Reason Why Chevy Chase Left 'Saturday Night Live'

Source: @StreamOnCNN/YouTube Chevy Chase left 'Saturday Night Live' early in its second season.

Chevy, who has been married three times, talked about his relationship with his second wife, Jacqueline Carlin, and how it factored into his decision to exit SNL. "Jacqueline, she was beautiful," he said in the CNN documentary. "I would show her picture to Lorne. Lorne would say, 'You don't love her.'" Since Jacqueline would not move to New York City where he was filming the show, Chevy decided to leave the show in 1976 and married her that same year. Years later, he admitted he felt "it was a mistake" to leave SNL. "It really was the kind of show that I was a part of making with Lorne, and it's the kind of thing that I wanted to do," he added.

Chevy Chase Reflected on His Relationship With Jayni Chase

Source: MEGA Chevy Chase wed Jayni in 1982.

Although his marriage to Jacqueline ended with a divorce, Chevy found love again with Jayni. "I was working on a movie called Under the Rainbow. Jayni was the production coordinator in it," he said. "My trailer was pulled right up near to where the production unit was, and I could hear her voice, and I'd think, 'What a beautiful voice,' but I never looked to see who it was." When he finally saw her, he asked her to go to a movie premiere with him. Their romance soon blossomed and led to their wedding in 1982.

Chevy Chase 'Came Back From the Dead' After Heart Failure

Source: @StreamOnCNN/YouTube Chevy Chase opened up about his past health issue in the CNN documentary.