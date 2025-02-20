'SNL' Boss Lorne Michaels Believes He 'Lost Control' of His Life Amid the Show's 50th Anniversary
Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live, feels he's losing control over his life amid the show's 50th anniversary celebration.
In a recent podcast, biographer Susan Morrison shared that Michaels feels exposed due to increased attention from a new film and biography.
In a recent episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade’s "Fly On The Wall" podcast, Morrison, Michael’s former assistant and the author of Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live, revealed how Michaels told her that despite celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary, he’s felt a "loss."
There was also a new semi-biopic about the show, directed by Jason Reitman which came out last fall, that Michaels told Morrison this was "the beginning of his anonymity being blown in a way."
"He said, 'I just feel like I’ve lost control of my life,'" Morrison explained.
The 2024 film Saturday Night depicts a fictionalized version of the lead-up to the show’s first broadcast in 1975, with Michaels portrayed by The Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle.
Saturday Night was reviewed favorably by both audiences and critics. However, the film was considered a flop, only earning $10 million at the box office despite its reported $30 budget.
SNL has made a big event of its 50-year milestone with deep dives and reflections on the show through various documentaries, concerts and its star-studded SNL50 telecast on Sunday, February 16.
"People really don’t know that much about Lorne," Morrison said.
Since Michaels “likes to be behind the curtain,” the biographer said it hasn’t been easy for him.
"He does feel, I mean, even to some extent with a book, it’s just like he’s kind of stepping out," Morrison continued. "The Reitman movie put him center stage, this book puts him center stage. It’s a shift for him."
Carvey, who was part of SNL for several years, offered that Michaels is "only human” and probably "will be kind of a little bit relieved when this whole hoopla is over."
Morrison doesn’t think Michaels will be retiring anytime soon, as many have speculated.
"I don’t buy any of the replacement theories," she explained.
"I don’t think Tina [Fey] or Seth [Meyers] or, I can’t see any of them [taking over the show]," she continued. Morrison claimed the "likelier idea" is that he comes in "two days a week" and "picks the show after that with his deputies’ help."
"I firmly believe, I don’t think he’s gonna just say 'over and out,'" she added. "He’s never missed a show. I think they’d have to carry him out of there in a stretcher."