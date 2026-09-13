Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This September, According to IMDb: From 'Resident Evil' to 'MobLand'

Article continues below advertisement

September brings a wide range of stories to screens, and IMDb has rounded up some of the biggest movies and TV shows kicking off the "-ber" months. Scroll down to see which titles TV aficionados and cinephiles will want to add to their watchlists.

Article continues below advertisement

Mayday

Source: Apple TV/YouTube 'Mayday' ranks first on 'IMDb' most popular movies as of September 8.

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh pair up for John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's Mayday, which arrived on Apple TV+ on September 4. Watch Mayday on the streaming platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Hope

Source: Plus Entertainment/YouTube 'Hope' is also among IMDb's most anticipated films in September.

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins Hwang Jung-min and Zo In-sung in the upcoming South Korean sci-fi thriller, Hope. Directed by The Wailing filmmaker Na Hong-jin, Hope lands in theaters on September 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Practical Magic 2

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman officially returned to the franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

The Uprising

Source: Focus Features/YouTube 'The Uprising' is directed by Paul Greengrass.

Director Paul Greengrass' historical drama The Uprising explores the 1381 Peasants' Revolt, with Andrew Garfield leading the ensemble. The period action drama film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Resident Evil

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube 'Resident Evil' is the latest adaptation in the horror franchise.

Out on September 18, Resident Evil will bring Weapons filmmaker Zach Cregger's own spin on the hit action horror franchise, with Austin Abrams appearing in the survival-horror tale.

Article continues below advertisement

The Love Hypothesis

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'The Love Hypothesis' is based on Ali Hazelwood's romance novel.

September's binge-watch list would not be complete without a romance flick, and The Love Hypothesis fills that spot when it premieres on Prime Video on September 23. The upcoming film stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, who bring to life the characters from Ali Hazelwood's bestselling romance novel of the same name. Watch The Love Hypothesis on Prime Video.

Article continues below advertisement

Primetime

Source: A24/YouTube 'Primetime' is Lance Oppenheim's narrative feature film debut.

Robert Pattinson returns to the big screen in Lance Oppenheim's narrative feature debut, Primetime. The psychological thriller is set to reach big screens on September 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Unabomber

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'Unabomber' is inspired by true events.

Article continues below advertisement

Victorian Psycho

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: True Brit Entertainment/YouTube 'Victorian Psycho' is based on Virginia Feito's novel of the same name.

Victorian Psycho takes over the big screen on September 25, bringing together Maika Monroe, Jason Isaacs, Thomasin McKenzie and Ruth Wilson.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Gentlemen' Season 2

Source: Netflix/YouTube Rumors claimed Meghan Markle could join the cast of 'The Gentlemen.'

Theo James and Kaya Scodelario are back in business for The Gentlemen Season 2, which returned to Netflix on September 3. Watch the second season of The Gentlemen on the streaming giant.

Article continues below advertisement

Lanterns

Source: HBO Max/YouTube 'Lanterns' is based on the DC comic 'Green Lantern.'

Currently streaming on HBO Max, Lanterns follows Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they light the way in the DC Studios series. Watch Lanterns on HBO Max.

Article continues below advertisement

'Slow Horses' Season 6

Source: Apple TV/YouTube 'Slow Horses' has six seasons so far.

Gary Oldman reprises his role in Slow Horses Season 6, joining his costars Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Olivia Cooke, Christopher Chung and Jack Lowden. Watch the sixth season of Slow Horses on Apple TV+ starting September 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Neagley

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Alan Ritchson will guest star in 'Neagley.'

The world of Reacher is expanding, and Maria Sten is stepping into the spotlight to lead the upcoming spinoff series, Neagley. Watch Neagley, which premieres September 16, on Prime Video.

Article continues below advertisement

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' is the fourth season of the biographical crime drama anthology.

Article continues below advertisement

'MobLand' Season 2

Source: Paramount Plus/YouTube 'MobLand' was renewed for a third season.

MobLand Season 2 also lands on IMDb's must-watch list, with fans eagerly awaiting the Harrigans' return on Paramount+ on September 18. Watch MobLand Season 2 on Paramount+.

Article continues below advertisement

'American Horror Story' Season 13

Source: FX Networks/YouTube 'American Horror Story: 13' will have 13 episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

A Different World

Source: Netflix/YouTube 'A Different World' is a sequel series to the classic sitcom.