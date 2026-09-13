Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This September, According to IMDb: From 'Resident Evil' to 'MobLand'
Sept. 13 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
September brings a wide range of stories to screens, and IMDb has rounded up some of the biggest movies and TV shows kicking off the "-ber" months.
Scroll down to see which titles TV aficionados and cinephiles will want to add to their watchlists.
Mayday
Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh pair up for John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's Mayday, which arrived on Apple TV+ on September 4.
Watch Mayday on the streaming platform.
Hope
Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins Hwang Jung-min and Zo In-sung in the upcoming South Korean sci-fi thriller, Hope.
Directed by The Wailing filmmaker Na Hong-jin, Hope lands in theaters on September 9.
Practical Magic 2
After a long wait, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite for Practical Magic 2, hitting theaters on September 11. Joey King, Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Maisie Williams and Lee Pace also star in the Susanne Bier-directed sequel.
The Uprising
Director Paul Greengrass' historical drama The Uprising explores the 1381 Peasants' Revolt, with Andrew Garfield leading the ensemble. The period action drama film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 11.
Resident Evil
Out on September 18, Resident Evil will bring Weapons filmmaker Zach Cregger's own spin on the hit action horror franchise, with Austin Abrams appearing in the survival-horror tale.
The Love Hypothesis
September's binge-watch list would not be complete without a romance flick, and The Love Hypothesis fills that spot when it premieres on Prime Video on September 23. The upcoming film stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, who bring to life the characters from Ali Hazelwood's bestselling romance novel of the same name.
Watch The Love Hypothesis on Prime Video.
Primetime
Robert Pattinson returns to the big screen in Lance Oppenheim's narrative feature debut, Primetime. The psychological thriller is set to reach big screens on September 25.
Unabomber
Debuting on Netflix on September 25, Unabomber stars Jacob Tremblay as a young Ted Kaczynski. Russell Crowe is also in the cast alongside Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig, Steven Ogg and Marc Menchaca.
Watch Unabomber on Netflix.
Victorian Psycho
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Victorian Psycho takes over the big screen on September 25, bringing together Maika Monroe, Jason Isaacs, Thomasin McKenzie and Ruth Wilson.
'The Gentlemen' Season 2
Theo James and Kaya Scodelario are back in business for The Gentlemen Season 2, which returned to Netflix on September 3.
Watch the second season of The Gentlemen on the streaming giant.
Lanterns
Currently streaming on HBO Max, Lanterns follows Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they light the way in the DC Studios series.
Watch Lanterns on HBO Max.
'Slow Horses' Season 6
Gary Oldman reprises his role in Slow Horses Season 6, joining his costars Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Olivia Cooke, Christopher Chung and Jack Lowden.
Watch the sixth season of Slow Horses on Apple TV+ starting September 16.
Neagley
The world of Reacher is expanding, and Maria Sten is stepping into the spotlight to lead the upcoming spinoff series, Neagley.
Watch Neagley, which premieres September 16, on Prime Video.
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
The fourth installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster anthology, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, dramatizes the infamous Lizzie Borden case — the brutal 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby. Ella Beatty picks up the ax and stars alongside Charlie Hunnam, Vicky Krieps, Rebecca Hall, Billie Lourd, Jessica Barden and Sarah Paulson.
Watch Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story on Netflix starting September 17.
'MobLand' Season 2
MobLand Season 2 also lands on IMDb's must-watch list, with fans eagerly awaiting the Harrigans' return on Paramount+ on September 18.
Watch MobLand Season 2 on Paramount+.
'American Horror Story' Season 13
American Horror Story: 13 returns on September 24 with star-studded cast, including Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, Billie Lourd and Gabourey Sidibe, to name a few.
Watch American Horror Story: 13 on FX Networks and Hulu.
A Different World
Decades after the beloved six-season sitcom ended, Hillman College welcomes a new generation in A Different World, with Maleah Joi Moon leading the series when it debuts on September 24.
Watch A Different World on Netflix.