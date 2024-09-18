'Ranting Like a Lunatic': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming Critics Mistake His 'Genius' Complex Statements for 'Rambling'
Former President Donald Trump faced criticism for calling his long-winded answers "very complex" as he slammed the media for claiming he "rambles" at his rallies.
During a recent town hall in Michigan, alongside Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump attempted to explain how his "genius" sentences always "come together."
"I do it a lot. I do it with Raisin' Cane, that story. I do it with the story on the catapults on the aircraft carriers. I do it with a lot of different stories," Trump explained. "When I mentioned Doctor Hannibal Lecter, I'm using that as an example of people that are coming in from Silence of the Lambs. I use it. They say, 'It's terrible.' So they say — so I'll give this long complex area — for instance, that I talked about a lot of different territory. The bottom line is I said the most important thing."
"There's a lot of people — but the fake news likes to say, 'Oh, he was rambling.' No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius when you can connect the dots," he continued. "Now, Sarah, if you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem, but every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph.
"They say, 'Oh no, he rambles.' What the h--- are all you people showing up for if I ramble? You don't want to show up for a rambler!"
Clips from Trump's town hall were shared on social media where several critics took shots at the former president for going on an "aimless rant" to explain how he doesn't go on aimless rants.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video of the former president's rant and wrote, "Answers come in complete sentences. B------- comes in paragraphs."
Another user commented, "It's so easy to bait him. He saw someone say he rambles, and now he's worked his rambling excuse for his rambling into every rally speech 😂 and how often has he mentioned people not leaving his rallies since the debate? 🤣"
A third person joked, "I'm starting to think the rally jab during the debate really struck a nerve with the Orange Cheeto puff."
As OK! previously reported, at the same town hall event, Trump was asked about how he would handle the growing prices of groceries across the country.
He gave a several-minute-long answer about energy, farmers and windmills without ever presenting a single policy proposal related to the question he was asked.
Several political pundits and critics have also called Trump out for his alleged mental decline over the years, calling his ramblings a "clear sign" of "early dementia."
Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, "Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality."