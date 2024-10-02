or
'Nonsensical and Ridiculous': Donald Trump Mocked After Bizarrely Reminding His Supporters That 'Spirit Is a Word'

Donald Trump spoke at a campaign event in Wisconsin on October 1.

Oct. 2 2024, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump puzzled viewers after giving his supporters a confusing vocabulary lesson.

On Tuesday, October 1, while at a campaign event in Waunakee, Wisc., the 78-year-old spoke on the supposed hopeless state of the country and his plans for the future if he's elected president in the 2024 election.

"Your kids, you have beautiful kids, and they don't even know what to do. There's no hope," he told the crowd. "We're gonna—we're gonna bring back spirit. You know that spirit is a word...but we're gonna bring back spirit for our country again."

It's unclear if Trump had a point he intended to make about the word and lost his train of thought during his speech.

Critics mocked Donald Trump for reminding them spirit was a word.

The clip garnered hundreds of thousands of views on X, and Trump critics flocked to the comments section to take a jab at the former president.

One user penned, "Thanks Don, had no idea Spirit was still a word," and another teased, "Trump knows the best words."

Donald Trump has been criticized for 'rambling' at his rallies.

A third person said, "He thinks we don't know anything until he tells us. Yes, weirdo, spirit is a word, and you don't have any," and a fourth critic added, "This is nonsensical and ridiculous. It's unbelievable that he could be a presidential candidate."

Donald Trump claimed his 'rambling' was actually 'genius.'

As OK! previously reported, Trump ranted at a town hall in Michigan after being accused of "rambling" too much at rallies and going on bizarre tangents about Hannibal Lecter from the movie Silence of the Lambs.

"They say, 'It's terrible.' So they say — so I'll give this long complex area — for instance, that I talked about a lot of different territory. The bottom line is I said the most important thing," he said. "The fake news likes to say, 'Oh, he was rambling.' No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius when you can connect the dots."

"If you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem, but every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph," he continued. "They say, 'Oh no, he rambles.' What the h--- are all you people showing up for if I ramble? You don't want to show up for a rambler!"

