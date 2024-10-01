'Translation, Please': Donald Trump Roasted for 'Word Salad' Rant About Student Loan Forgiveness
Donald Trump faced backlash after making a series of confusing comments and incorrect claims about student loan forgiveness while speaking at a campaign event in Wisconsin.
"You know, remember their promise to, you know, the education is going to get rid of the student loans," he said. "That didn't work out too well."
"And for the students out there...They didn't get it," he added. "They said they were going to get it, but I get what we want. I get 100% of what we want."
As the clip was shared across X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump critics slammed the 78-year-old's jumbled remarks.
One user simply said, "Translation, please."
A second penned, "Holy Dementia Word Salad. Imagine if [Joe] Biden spewed out his words like this with a broken brain—there would be days of stories ... he is doing this constantly in the past few months."
Another critic replied, "It’s hard to keep track of what he’s trying to say sometimes. Sounds like he’s more focused on claiming victories than addressing the real issues people are facing."
A fourth person joked, "I like that you could just type out any jumble of random, disconnected words, and it would accidentally be a completely accurate transcription of something he’s actually said in the past 6 months."
Others took issue with his false claims about student debt forgiveness.
One user replied, "My son got his student loan forgiven, so did a friend of mine. So that’s a lie," and another added, "It's so easily proven. Millions of us got large amounts of student debt wiped out! FACTS!"
This comes roughly one month after Trump bragged about using "highly sophisticated" words at a rally in Michigan.
"These people are just so destructive, so— I always look for good words ... and I'm highly educated. I like sophisticated words," he told the crowd. "There's only one word I get — that's stupid. Stupid people."
Trump was also mocked after claiming the media mistakes his intelligent comments for rambling.
"The fake news likes to say, 'Oh, he was rambling.' No, no, that's not rambling. That's genius when you can connect the dots," he said. "Every dot was connected and many stories were told in that little paragraph. They say, 'Oh no, he rambles.' What the h--- are all you people showing up for if I ramble? You don't want to show up for a rambler!"