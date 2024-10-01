'Translation, Please': Donald Trump Roasted for 'Word Salad' Rant About Student Loan Forgiveness

Donald Trump faced backlash after making a series of confusing comments and incorrect claims about student loan forgiveness while speaking at a campaign event in Wisconsin.

Trump: You know, remember their promise to, you know, the education is going to get rid of the student loans. They didn't get it. They said they were going to get it, but I get what we want. I get 100% of what we want pic.twitter.com/k3sqhG6mHd

"You know, remember their promise to, you know, the education is going to get rid of the student loans," he said. "That didn't work out too well."

"And for the students out there...They didn't get it," he added. "They said they were going to get it, but I get what we want. I get 100% of what we want."