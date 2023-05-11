OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Brad Pitt
OK LogoCOUPLES

Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spotted Running Errands in L.A. After the Actor Bought $5.5 Million 'Love Nest' for the Pair

brad inez pp
Source: mega
By:

May 11 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Future Mrs. Pitt? On Wednesday, May 10, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, stepped out looking effortlessly chic as she ran her errands for the day.

Article continues below advertisement
brad
Source: mega

The jewelry designer strolled down the L.A. streets in a gray blazer, medium wash jeans, a white crop top and a black designer bag. The 30-year-old accessorized with some shades and small hoop earrings as her natural waves blew in the wind.

Although Pitt did not accompany the brunette beauty, their relationship has reportedly been going well. As OK! previously reported, an insider revealed that the Oscar-winning actor has purchased a $5.5 million mansion in the Los Feliz hillside neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. for the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

"Brad wants a fresh start with Ines, which is why he bought a new $5.5 million love nest," the insider said of the 59-year-old.

"It’s the perfect place for them to start their life together," they added about the couple, who began dating in November 2022 after they were spotted getting cozy at a concert.

brad pitt
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"[Pitt] fell in love with the house just as he’s fallen in love with Ines," the source added about the gorgeous mid-century, modern home.

Additionally, last week, a source confirmed with Us Weekly that the couple have gotten serious as of late.

"Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down," the source explained.

They added that the duo have already said "I love you" to each other after just over six months together.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Article continues below advertisement
bradpitt
Source: mega

Despite Pitt’s messy divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, the Bullet Train star has been looking to "settle down again," referring to a life with de Ramon. The source also shared that the Ocean’s Eleven alum’s "crazy" schedule has been preventing him from doing so.

But the insider explained that the lovers will have a summer packed with exciting adventures together.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"They’ve talked about traveling to Europe together," they shared, adding that Pitt has already started to plan their trip.

The insider noted that the father-of-six and the Swiss native’s vacation will double as a business trip for Pitt as he is looking to get into real estate acquisition in Europe.

"He loves architecture, so he’s always looking!" they said.

Daily Mail reported on de Ramon's outing.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.