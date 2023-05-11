Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Spotted Running Errands in L.A. After the Actor Bought $5.5 Million 'Love Nest' for the Pair
Future Mrs. Pitt? On Wednesday, May 10, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, stepped out looking effortlessly chic as she ran her errands for the day.
The jewelry designer strolled down the L.A. streets in a gray blazer, medium wash jeans, a white crop top and a black designer bag. The 30-year-old accessorized with some shades and small hoop earrings as her natural waves blew in the wind.
Although Pitt did not accompany the brunette beauty, their relationship has reportedly been going well. As OK! previously reported, an insider revealed that the Oscar-winning actor has purchased a $5.5 million mansion in the Los Feliz hillside neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. for the couple.
"Brad wants a fresh start with Ines, which is why he bought a new $5.5 million love nest," the insider said of the 59-year-old.
"It’s the perfect place for them to start their life together," they added about the couple, who began dating in November 2022 after they were spotted getting cozy at a concert.
"[Pitt] fell in love with the house just as he’s fallen in love with Ines," the source added about the gorgeous mid-century, modern home.
Additionally, last week, a source confirmed with Us Weekly that the couple have gotten serious as of late.
"Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down," the source explained.
They added that the duo have already said "I love you" to each other after just over six months together.
Despite Pitt’s messy divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, the Bullet Train star has been looking to "settle down again," referring to a life with de Ramon. The source also shared that the Ocean’s Eleven alum’s "crazy" schedule has been preventing him from doing so.
But the insider explained that the lovers will have a summer packed with exciting adventures together.
"They’ve talked about traveling to Europe together," they shared, adding that Pitt has already started to plan their trip.
The insider noted that the father-of-six and the Swiss native’s vacation will double as a business trip for Pitt as he is looking to get into real estate acquisition in Europe.
"He loves architecture, so he’s always looking!" they said.
Daily Mail reported on de Ramon's outing.