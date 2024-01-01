Brad Pitt 'Appreciates' That Girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'Isn't in the Industry': 'She Seems Totally Unfazed by His Celebrity'
Brad Pitt apparently likes being the only superstar in his new relationship.
After his split from famous actress Angelina Jolie in 2016, Pitt has seemingly moved on with his latest flame, jewelry company executive Ines de Ramon.
“Brad and Ines have a nice, easy-going relationship because their personalities gel,” an insider recently dished of the romance, which reportedly started in November 2022. “They’re both mellow and artistic, and they feed on each other’s creativity. They both share a love of art.”
“He appreciates that Ines isn’t in the industry,” the insider explained. “And she seems totally unfazed by his celebrity.”
Prior to his romance with de Ramon, Pitt had dealt with a series of legal troubles amid his divorce from Jolie, with whom the Fight Club star shares six kids.
In February, de Ramon and her ex Paul Westley also filed for divorce, five months after announcing their split.
As OK! previously reported, back in early December another source revealed how happy Pitt has been with de Ramon compared to his previous tumultuous relationships.
“Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad,” the insider spilled. “She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive.”
“It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him,” they added. “Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure.”
Yet another insider shared similar sentiments about the lovers in November.
"Ines has been good for Brad’s soul," they stated. "He’s had such a difficult time going through the divorce with Angie. Ines has given him a lot of hope. She’s a good influence in his life."
"Brad and Ines have both been through very turbulent times with ex-partners. So, they aren’t combative. They talk to each other rationally and reasonably when they have a disagreement," the source continued.
- Wedding Bells? Brad Pitt 'Absolutely Sees' A Future With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon After 'Growing Closer' In The Past Weeks
- Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air' for Actor Amid Family Drama: 'She’s Smart and Supportive'
- Love Is In The Air! Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are 'Officially Dating': Source
"Marriage could be in the cards for them, but neither is excited to run down the aisle soon," the insider suspected. "They have both been burned before, so taking it easy is right for them."
Despite their hesitations to make a commitment, the source assured the duo seem to be the right for for each other.
"Brad adores Ines, and he absolutely sees a future with her," they claimed. "She’s so easy to be with. She has a very laid-back personality, and she’s fun to be around."
Compared to his relationship with Jolie, which came with the responsibility of the couple’s many children, "Ines never puts pressure on Brad and lets him do his own thing," according to the insider.
"Things are going amazing," they gushed, “They couldn't be happier."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Examiner reported on Pitt's appreciation for de Ramon.