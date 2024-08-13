'Insecure' Donald Trump Trolled for Taking Elon Musk Interview in Front of Portrait of Himself: 'How Is This Real Life?'
Donald Trump loves himself — a lot!
While chatting with Elon Musk in an interview that aired on Monday, August 12, the ex-president was trolled for a number of reasons, but one of them included how he took the call with the billionaire in front of a portrait of himself.
In the video clip, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the businessman was seen talking into his phone while a photo of himself, in which he's dressed in a white vest and matching pants, hung in the background.
Of course, people couldn't help but chuckle over the hilarious moment.
One person wrote, "I just can’t with the painting in the background. How is this real life?" while another said, "Are you sure we are not being punk'd and this is not part of an SNL sketch?"
A third person simply stated, "He’s so insecure," while a fourth added, "We’re living in a parody."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's interview was a total failure, as he made headlines for allegedly slurring his words.
In multiple videos, Trump appears to sound strange while saying the words "millions" and "silencing."
Needless to say, people immediately took to social media to share their thoughts.
"Donald Trump sounds horrible in this interview. He’s slurring his words. Speaking with a lisp," one person wrote, while another asked, "Is anyone gonna mention how Donald Trump sounded like Donald Duck last night. Never knew he had a lisp."
A third person stated, "It really is striking to hear Trump’s frequent vocal issues in this event. It sounds like some combination of slurring and an audible lisp. If it was audio compression issues, it would be happening to the host as well, but it’s not. Whatever it is, it’s not good. #TrumpIsDone," while another added, "Trump talking to Musk did not sound like loose dentures. That you can fix. He could’ve straightened that out before he did the interview. Nope. It sounds like aphasia. Symptoms from certain types of brain damage or stroke. THAT’S who people are gonna riot for if they don’t get their way? Really?"
When Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung was asked by the BBC about the slurring, he said, "Must be your hearing."
This is hardly the first time Trump's health has been brought up, as he's said some questionable things during some of his speeches.
According to Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist who has carried out cognitive assessments for the New York Supreme Court, he thinks it's unusual that Trump jumps from topic to topic while speaking. “There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia,” he said. “The reduction in complexity of sentences and vocabulary does lead you to a certain picture of cognitive diminishment.”
“Tangentiality certainly amped up and it’s difficult to follow him,” Michaelis pointed out. “You’d expect some cognitive diminishment of course, he’s 78 years old — if he was your grandfather you wouldn’t expect anything different. He just happens to be running for president.”