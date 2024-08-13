'Insecure' Donald Trump Trolled for Taking Elon Musk Interview in Front of Portrait of Himself: 'How Is This Real Life?'

Needless to say, people immediately took to social media to share their thoughts.

"Donald Trump sounds horrible in this interview. He’s slurring his words. Speaking with a lisp," one person wrote, while another asked, "Is anyone gonna mention how Donald Trump sounded like Donald Duck last night. Never knew he had a lisp."

A third person stated, "It really is striking to hear Trump’s frequent vocal issues in this event. It sounds like some combination of slurring and an audible lisp. If it was audio compression issues, it would be happening to the host as well, but it’s not. Whatever it is, it’s not good. #TrumpIsDone," while another added, "Trump talking to Musk did not sound like loose dentures. That you can fix. He could’ve straightened that out before he did the interview. Nope. It sounds like aphasia. Symptoms from certain types of brain damage or stroke. THAT’S who people are gonna riot for if they don’t get their way? Really?"