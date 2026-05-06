NEWS Blake Lively Wanted to Prove 'She Is Not Hiding' With Surprise Met Gala Appearance After Settling Justin Baldoni Lawsuit, Claims PR Experts Source: mega Blake Lively has been a fixture at the Met Gala for years. Allie Fasanella May 6 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively's attending fashion's biggest night hours after settling her lawsuit with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni proved she's not shying away from the spotlight despite facing public backlash, according to an expert. "Blake Lively walking onto the Met Gala carpet just hours after the settlement news sends one very clear message — she is not hiding," Kelcey Kintner, Senior VP of crisis management firm Red Banyan PR, said, per an article published on Wednesday, May 6. "And honestly, the Met Gala is probably the most Blake Lively place possible for her to make that point," Kintner added. "She has always been a fashion favorite, so this was familiar territory for her. It was a way to remind people, ‘I’m still here, I still know how to own a red carpet, and I’m moving forward.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The actress was absent at the 2025 Met Gala.

The Gossip Girl alum, 38 — who notably skipped last year's gala — graced the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 4, in a head-turning vintage 2006 Atelier Versace gown. Showing off a custom Judith Leiber bag featuring watercolor artwork, she told Vogue on the red carpet, "Each of my four kids did this, so I have them with me, because I'm shy too." "Isn't that special?" Lively said. "I probably could have fit them under my dress, to be honest. I should have snuck them under there."

Article continues below advertisement

'Deliberately Calculated Tactic'

Source: mega Blake Lively has faced public scrutiny since filing a lawsuit against 'It Ends With Us' costar Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

"Clearly she is trying to take control of a narrative that she lost a year ago; and it was a deliberately calculated tactic in order to achieve that exact outcome," said Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital. "Lively attended, not just to ‘get her face in the place,’ he said, "but to send a subtle, unspoken message: I’m here because I won; the battle is over, and I am ready to reclaim my title and all the amenities that go along with it." However, Steve Honig, of The Honig Company, said that "some audiences may still view the appearance as overly staged given the proximity to the news, while others will see it as confidence and closure."

Article continues below advertisement

'Her Brand Can Definitely Recover'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The costars announced they reached a settlement on the same day as the 2026 Met Gala.

But Honig thinks "her brands can definitely recover," explaining, "She is a talented actress, and over time that kind of credibility tends to transcend controversy. Her next move should be measured and restrained, focusing on her work and allowing audience validation to help her move forward." "She should let the dress, the photos and the appearance do the talking for now," the PR expert added. "The more she explains, the more she risks pulling everyone back into the drama." Honig added, "A few forward-looking comments down the road are fine, but she does not need a full media tour about this closure. Sometimes the smartest PR move is knowing when to stop talking about an issue."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Blake Lively Accuse Justin Baldoni Of?

Source: mega Both accused each other of trying to tarnish their reputation.

Lively and Baldoni announced in a joint statement on Monday that they settled their two-year legal battle — two weeks before the costars were set to appear in court. In December 2024, Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit detailing the "severe emotional distress" she experienced on the set of It Ends With Us, citing repeated instances of sexual harassment she suffered from Baldoni. In the filing, the actress also accused the director, 41, of attempting to "destroy" her career, claiming he hired a crisis management and publicity team to carry out a public "smear campaign."

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Was Dismissed

Source: mega They were both set to testify in court later this month.