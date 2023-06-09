Inside Boston's Luxurious Celeb Hotspot: The Liberty Hotel, Located in the Heart of Beantown
Step inside one of Boston's most luxurious establishments!
The Liberty Hotel — located at the end of the city's charming Charles Street neighborhood — is filled to the brim with fabulous restaurants and clubs that will be perfect oasis for your next Massachusetts stay.
Previously frequented by the likes of Kate Hudson, Eva Mendes and Ashley Darby, the building dates back to 1851 when it was originally constructed as a jail.
Now the structure boasts the best examples of the “Boston Granite Style” of the mid-19th century with it's decor that “resonates with a strength and dignity appropriate for the era and for Bostonians’ sensibilities,” according to historians.
During your stay, you can dine at the award-winning Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, Scampo, where head chef Lydia Shire has composed the perfect menu of delicious food, including foie gras sauce in peking duck skins with fresh green onions and charcoaled Colorado lamb — in addition to choosing from the most impeccable selection of wines.
As for after-hours, the establishment's club — called Albi — will have you on your feet dancing while a live DJ spins a selection of today's greatest hits while you sip on signature cocktails.
When the fun is over, you can retire to your room with stunning views of the Charles River and the Back Bay area of the city. The pet-friendly rooms are perfectly decorated with accents of inspiration from the hotel's prison past — but with a classic and modern feel.
When venturing outside the establishment, you will only be minutes away from the city's famed shopping area on Newbury Street, as well as Fenway Park and the TD Garden — or, if you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can rent a kayak and get out on the water that flows around the historic city.
To make a reservation at the iconic Liberty Hotel go to libertyhotel.com.