Football Players, Celestial Elegance and More: Inside Camila Cabello and Bacardí Rum's 'Full Moon' Halloween Party in Miami
If anyone knows how to party in Miami — it's Camila Cabello!
The "Havana" songstress teamed up with Bacardí Rum for their celebrity-filled "Full Moon" Halloween party on Wednesday, October 30, at Joia Beach to ring in the spooky holiday.
Cabello made a splash and honored her Cuban heritage while dressing in a Tropicana Dancer costume, styled by Katie Qian and designed by L.O.C.A. The eye-catching baby blue ensemble featured 10,000 hand-placed rhinestones and an ostrich feather headpiece.
The chart-topper seemed to be having the time of her life as she sipped on signature Bacardí cocktails, mingled with guests and danced with her friends, all while taking the stage with DJ Walshy Fire, makeup artist Patrick Ta and her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao, to spin her biggest hits like "Hot Uptown," "Don't Go Yet" and her latest track "Move" with Adam Port and Stryv.
Other notables who showed up to the bash included football player Odell Beckham Jr., singer Emily Estefan and Shark Tank's Daymond John, who dressed up as a steampunk gladiator. "It's a custom-made outfit for when I speak to children. The modern-day, futuristic ringmaster. That's what I consider cosmic couture," the businessman exclusively told OK! about his costume.
Guests, who were all decked out for the celestial elegance theme, were also treated to a performance by acrobatic dancers while sipping on an array of BACARDÍ Rum cocktails, including the Blood Moon, a spooky spin on Cabello's signature BACARDÍ cocktail, the Eye Luv It Punch featuring BACARDÍ Superior Rum, St-Germain, and her favorite island ingredients: passion fruit, lime and coconut water.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Señorita" singer was named the new global face of Bacardí earlier this year to coincide with the release of her latest album, C,XOXO, over the summer. "My grandma's favorite drink is the Cuba libre — a rum and coke — and growing up in Miami, you just are surrounded by Bacardí, so I was just super excited to collaborate with them. And also I feel like Bacardí has such party energy — I feel like their vibe is always about partying and having fun and music, so it just feels like the vibe," she told People in April.
The brand partnership made sense as Cabello has always been aware of her Latin heritage. "I think where I’m from just influences me a lot,” she explained.
“I’ve also never really left Miami. I’ve kind of always been surrounded by that culture out there, which is its own kind of little, unique microcosm. It’s Latin but also Latin immigrants but also a melting pot of different cultures. I think that’s just influenced me, and it’s influenced my music, too. It kind of just comes out of me," the Cinderella actress noted.