Football Players, Celestial Elegance and More: Inside Camila Cabello and Bacardí Rum's 'Full Moon' Halloween Party in Miami

The "Señorita" singer was named the new global face of Bacardí earlier this year to coincide with the release of her latest album, C,XOXO, over the summer. "My grandma's favorite drink is the Cuba libre — a rum and coke — and growing up in Miami, you just are surrounded by Bacardí, so I was just super excited to collaborate with them. And also I feel like Bacardí has such party energy — I feel like their vibe is always about partying and having fun and music, so it just feels like the vibe," she told People in April.

The brand partnership made sense as Cabello has always been aware of her Latin heritage. "I think where I’m from just influences me a lot,” she explained.