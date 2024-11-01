Camila Cabello Takes Embarrassing Tumble Outside of Halloween Party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.: Watch
Is Camila Cabello OK?
On Thursday, October 31, the “June Gloom” singer, 27, was caught on camera taking a tumble outside of a Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont in L.A.
In the footage, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the star was spotted alongside her pal falling to the ground after her friend had already taken a tumble.
The pop star, dressed as Regina George from Mean Girls, donned a white leotard, bunny ears and black tights for the night out.
The video began with the two women exiting the star-studded event at the Hollywood hotspot as they tried to avoid the paparazzi. Cabello’s confidante then fell, causing the musician to crouch down in laughter. The celeb then went over to her friend to help her up but ended up dropping to the floor.
The embarrassing moment came after Cabello uploaded a video showing off her Halloween costume on TikTok.
In the clip, the brunette beauty — who dated Shawn Mendes on and off for several years — lip-synced a line from the Mean Girls movie as she strutted in her ensemble.
“RIP Regina George, you would’ve loved c, xoxo :(,” she captioned the video.
In response, fans showed their support for the “Havana” vocalist.
“This is so fetch,” one person penned, referencing a line from the movie, while another added, “Nooooo waaaaaaaaaaaay 😍.”
“You look so good as Regina, omgggg,” one more user gushed.
As OK! previously reported, Cabello’s Halloween collapse took place after Mendes recently raved about her despite their 2023 split.
“I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say. But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day,” the “Stitches” singer, 26, said of keeping in touch with his ex.
Mendes noted it "bugs" him that people believe they're "against each other in a weird way."
“Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way,” he explained.
The couple first began dating in 2019 and then broke up in 2021, however, in 2023, they rekindled their romance before calling it off a few months later.
Mendes’ interview regarding Cabello came after he spoke about the rumors surrounding his sexual orientation during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Monday, October 26.
“The real truth about my life and my sexuality is, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times,” he told the crowd. “It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to just be human and feel things. That’s all I wanna say about that for now.”
“I think it’s kind of silly because I think sexuality is a beautifully complex thing and it’s so hard to just put into boxes," he added. “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. Something I was figuring out in myself. Something I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."
Before performing his new song "The Mountain,” he said, “Writing this song felt really important to me. It felt like a moment where I could address it in a way that felt close to my heart. I’m just speaking freely now because I want to be closer to everyone and be in my truth.”