Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Not a Good Tipper': Athlete Gets Shaded by Brother Kordell's 'Love Island' Costar JaNa Craig

Odell Beckham Jr. is supposedly a 'bad tipper.'

Aug. 2 2024

Odell Beckham Jr. just became the latest rich athlete to get accused of being a bad tipper.

The eyebrow-raising claim was revealed during the latest season of Love Island USA, which stars Odell's younger brother Kordell, 22.

Odell Beckham Jr. was outed for allegedly not leaving enough gratuity for staffers.

In the third episode of the reality series' sixth season, Kordell confessed he was the 31-year-old athlete's younger brother after keeping it a secret for his first few days in the villa.

The revelation prompted all of the ladies to start gushing over the NFL wide receiver, except for JaNa Craig, 27, who was quick to shade the professional athlete on live television — and right in front of Kordell's face.

JaNa Craig claimed Odell Beckham Jr. is 'not a good tipper.'

To set the scene, the cast members had been playing a game of "higher or lower," in which the girls and guys went against each other in a guessing-game competition about body counts, the number of times someone has been "ghosted" and the amount of money each individual previously spent on a partner.

At one point, Kordell was exposed for having ghosted (abruptly ending a relationship without any communication or reasoning) more than 1000 women. The admission inevitably shocked all of his costars, who begged him to provide an explanation.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s younger brother Kordell starred on 'Love Island USA' Season 6.

"I'm related to a famous football player — Odell Beckham Jr. It's always him brought up int he conversations and when I noticed that, I'd be like, 'girl, stop talking to me,'" he shared before the cameras panned to get the ladies of the villa's reaction.

"Lord, when I heard who his brother was... that's my celebrity crush," Hannah Smith squealed from inside of a confessional during the episode.

Still standing on opposing sides from the men during the game, Olivia Walker jokingly said she hoped the show would have a "family week" and it "better be in person," as her costar Kaylor Martin mentioned, "I bet he's watching."

"He's definitely watching," JaNa declared, revealing: "He comes to my club. I've met him."

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page won Season 6 of 'Love Island USA.'

"Did you know that he's his brother?" Hannah asked, to which JaNa replied: "No. But he's not a good tipper."

Being Odell's younger brother didn't seem to affect Kordell's time in the villa too much.

If anything, having a famous sibling potentially helped him out, as Kordell came out the winner of Love Island USA Season 6 alongside Serena Page, 24.

In July, Odell showed support for his little brother's reality TV venture, as he re-shared a post uploaded by Kordell asking fans at home to vote him and his girlfriend as their "favorite couple."

"Lil brah ya came a long way 😂😂🥹," the Miami Dolphins wide receiver quipped via his Instagram Story.

