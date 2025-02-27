Inside Gene Hackman's 'Sad and Lonely' Final Days: Star Didn't 'Socialize' Before His Tragic Death
Gene Hackman reportedly lived a private and "sad" life in the years leading up to his death, which was revealed on Wednesday, February 26.
In a super rare outing from March 2023, the actor — who was 95 when he passed — looked "extremely gaunt and frail, and grizzled like he doesn’t care to groom much," a source said at the time.
The insider revealed the movie star also had a "stooped walk," sharing, "He’s lost a significant amount of weight in recent years so his clothes don’t fit right and just hang off him."
During the outing, the Oscar winner was seen ordering a chicken sandwich from Wendy's and eating it in the car while situated in the parking lot. Hackman then drove to his house in Santa Fe, NM, where he began "clearing weeds," the report stated.
"He seems sad and lonely and doesn’t socialize, and it’s odd that he’s doing his own yard work," the insider noted. "He’s pushing himself too hard by the looks of it."
Hackman retired from acting after the 2004 release of Welcome to Mooseport and then pursued his passion for writing novels.
Two years ago, the insider revealed the father-of-three used to ride his electric bike "around the neighborhood," but that had become too much of a struggle as he aged.
"He does his art and some minor fixes on the ranch but tends to shun people nowadays," the source said at the time. "He likes his solitude."
As OK! reported, the Superman star, his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their three dogs were found dead inside their Santa Fe home when authorities conducted a welfare check.
While one of Hackman's daughters originally thought the family died of carbon monoxide poisoning, their deaths are still under investigation, with the latest update now calling the tragedy "suspicious."
"The death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak," reads the affadavit.
The latest report explained Arakawa was found lying on the ground in the bathroom while Hackman's body was located in a room off the kitchen.
The police believe Arakawa had been dead for some time, as her body was decomposing and her hands and feet were starting to mummify.