'It’s Very Complicated': Inside Prince Andrew and King Charles' Feud Over the Royal Lodge

It looks like Prince Andrew is not trying to evacuate the Royal Lodge anytime soon.
Though King Charles evicted him, he is remaining put in the 30-room abode. "Andrew has nothing to lose at this point,” a source shared of why he isn't budging. “He basically wants money from Charles to make him go away.”
"Queen Elizabeth was helping him out,” the insider continued, “but now that she’s gone, Charles knows Andrew can’t maintain a house like that.”
Instead, Charles offered Andrew Frogmore Cottage, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently booted from there due to them being settled in California. However, Andrew "refused" to pack up.
"Everyone thinks Andrew knows he’ll eventually have to leave, but he’s holding out for a better deal. It’s very complicated. It’s not a happy place to live right now," the insider stated.
As OK! previously reported, the 63-year-old is trying to make a statement by not listening to his eldest sibling.
"Charles is sending the message that he is not casting Andrew out entirely, and one would think the Duke of York would be grateful for that and just pack up and move into the smaller quarters Charles has selected for him," Christopher Andersen explained in an interview. "Unfortunately, rather than making King Charles' life easier, Andrew is pushing back. It's a classic case of no good deed goes unpunished."
"Andrew is trapped between a rock and a hard place," he added. "He knows he has to play the game to stay in the fold but feels like he is shrinking under King Charles’ reign. He was never particularly close to his older brother, but Charles’ plans are making Andrew especially resentful."
To make matters worse, Andrew is supposedly repairing the Royal Lodge — with money given to him by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.
"That’s where Andrew is getting the money from to repair Royal Lodge," a source dished. "He’s been quite open about where the money has come from because he doesn’t want people to think he has come up with it through other means."
