'He Is Pretty Sick': Jimmy Carter's Grandson Admits It's Been 'Harder and Harder' to See the Former President in Hospice Care

Additionally, Wentzel gave an update on his grandmother, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, whose dementia diagnosis was announced in May.

"I just want to say that she's an amazing woman. She's put in so much work in her life. She's done things for mental health. I want everyone to know how incredibly important and beautiful she is as a person and a grandma. Yeah, she does have dementia and when I see her, she does forget what's going on sometimes, but when she remembers it's amazing. I love her," he shared.