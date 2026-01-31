EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Single Obsession Leading Royal Experts to Draw 'Uncanny Resemblance' Between Princess Charlotte and Late Queen Elizabeth Source: mega Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth have an 'uncanny resemblance,' according to a source. Aaron Tinney Jan. 31 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Princess Charlotte is emerging as the most assured of her generation of young royals, and OK! can reveal the 10-year-old's growing love of sport prompting experts to draw striking parallels with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, has increasingly caught public attention as she balances school life with a steady stream of royal appearances.

Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte is the daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Born May 2, 2015, she is third in line to the British throne and has grown up under intense scrutiny. Her 10th birthday last May was marked by an informal photograph taken by her mother on an iPhone during a family hike in Cumbria, showing Charlotte in a camouflage jacket with a backpack and ponytail, smiling broadly despite overcast skies. The image stood in contrast to traditional royal portraiture and underlined her enthusiasm for the outdoors. There has been fascination with Charlotte since her birth, not least because her name honors close family ties. Her first name nods to her grandfather King Charles III, 77, while her middle names, Elizabeth and Diana, pay tribute to her great-grandmother and her late grandmother.

Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.

At age two, Charlotte made constitutional history when changes under the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 ensured she would not be overtaken in the line of succession by a younger brother. She retained her position after the birth of Prince Louis, now 7, and remains behind her father and elder brother Prince George, 12. Charlotte's ease in public has become increasingly evident over the past year. At Sandringham last Christmas, she confidently joined the royal family's traditional walkabout, posing for selfies with well-wishers. At the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, she waved enthusiastically from her carriage, chatting animatedly with her mother. Her sporting interests have been particularly noticeable, especially at Wimbledon in July, where she sat beside Catherine in the royal box during the men's singles final, closely following every rally.

Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte joined the royal family's traditional walkabout.

One royal expert said: "Spending time together through shared interests has played a crucial role in deepening Charlotte's relationship with her mother. Sport, in particular, has become a natural way for Charlotte and her mom to connect, whether that is on the tennis court, out walking in the countryside, or watching rugby together, and it has clearly helped Charlotte grow in confidence. It also echoes Queen Elizabeth's obsession with getting out in the fresh air." A source familiar with the family added: "Physical activity has become a steady anchor for Charlotte. Sport gives her structure and self-assurance, and that ease is visible whenever she appears in public, where she comes across as relaxed, focused, and genuinely enjoying herself." Charlotte's enthusiasm for football was on display when she joined her father to support England's Lionesses at the Uefa Women's Euro final in Switzerland in 2025.

Source: MEGA Princess Charlotte joined her father to support England's Lionesses.