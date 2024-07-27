OK Magazine
Princess Charlotte 'Seems to Understand How Lucky She Is' to Be a Royal

princess charlotte lucky royal kate william
Source: mega

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton were seen at Wimbledon in July 2024.

Jul. 27 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, Charlotte, is a princess — and it's something she doesn't take for granted!

“It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter,” a source spilled. “And she loves doing special things with her mom, like attending Wimbledon. She really seems to understand how lucky she is to have these incredible experiences.”

princess charlotte lucky royal kate william
Source: mega

Kate Middleton shares three kids with Prince William.

Though William and Kate, both 42, who also share sons Prince George and Prince Louis, are in the spotlight, they do their best to give their children a normal upbringing.

“Charlotte, in particular, has grown up so much over the past year,” said the source, adding that the little girl is "poised" when she interacts with other family members and the public.

“She shows a maturity beyond her years. It’s become more obvious that she understands her role and what it means to be in this family, but she’s also still able to be a kid," they noted.

princess charlotte lucky royal kate william
Source: mega

Princess Charlotte is 'mature,' an insider said.

As OK! previously reported, Kate wants her kiddos to have fun and be free.

"Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event,” said a source while talking about the June 15 Trooping the Colour event, where he made several funny faces. “Kate doesn’t worry about their behavior too much. She loves to see them being kids."

princess charlotte lucky royal kate william
Source: mega

Princess Charlotte is a 'doting big sister,' a source said.

Meanwhile, Charlotte "is a doting big sister," the insider noted. “She keeps Louis in line when needed. She’s very proper about these things.”

princess charlotte lucky royal kate william
Source: mega

Kate Middleton wants to enjoy the summer with her children.

Since Kate was diagnosed with cancer, she wants to enjoy her time with her family.

"It's been one heck of a year for the royal family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future," Jennie Bond told an outlet.

"Like Catherine herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral," she added. "If she does go, I'm sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

