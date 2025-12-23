'I Was Interrogated': Adult Film Star Bonnie Blue Says She Was 'Questioned for 30 Hours' After Bali Arrest as She Reveals Harrowing Conditions

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue is opening up about her terrifying experience following her arrest in Bali. Earlier this month, the 26-year-old adult film star was taken into custody in Indonesia while traveling with her controversial “BangBus” tour during “Schoolies,” the annual celebration marking the end of the school year for Australian high school graduates.

Source: US Weekly/YouTube Bonnie Blue spoke out after her Bali arrest.

According to Blue, the arrest unfolded in dramatic fashion, as she claimed roughly 40 police officers stormed the villa where she was staying, alleging they were “completely tipping up, destroying the villa” during the raid. At the time, authorities said Blue was detained for allegedly producing “content containing p----------- or immoral elements.” Following the arrest, Blue said the situation quickly escalated. She alleged she was “questioned for the first 30 hours” and was not permitted to leave the police station during that time. “I was interrogated,” she recalled. “I wasn’t allowed much sleep, no food, little water, toilets without toilet paper. Hygiene was not a thing in there at all.”

Source: Us Weekly/YouTube

Blue claimed she was not formally incarcerated due to overcrowding at the station, but she was left in a vulnerable position. “They didn’t detain me, because there was about, in total, probably 20 of us. They don’t have the space to detain 20 people, so we were allowed to leave, but I was left with no phone, no money, obviously, no passport,” she alleged. “I wasn’t allowed to return to my villa because it was a crime scene. We’re in the middle of Bali, and we’re like, ‘What do we do? Like, where do we go?’”

Source: US Weekly/YouTube The adult content creator said police raided her villa with dozens of officers.

Eventually, Blue said help came from an unexpected source, as the family of one of her “Schoolies” participants “put [them] up in their hotel.” “We ordered room service, showered, so that was very nice, and nice to feel fresh and clean again, but I still had no clothes, like no clean underwear,” she said. “The following day, we had to go back to the police station for more interrogating questions, but after the first 30 hours, I was able to check into a hotel. So I wasn’t in prison.”

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue claimed she was questioned for '30 hours.'

Viral footage later showed Blue appearing calm and emotionless while at the police station, something she addressed directly.

“If I’m going to jail, crying is generally not going to do anything,” she said. “And I can’t stand it when people do crocodile tears. So yeah, sucking on a lollipop and wearing a cute two piece was the best thing I could do.”

Source: Sunrise/YouTube

In the end, Blue said she was fined roughly $12 for road-related violations involving her “BangBus” and received a six-month ban from Indonesia. Despite being released, she said the fear didn’t immediately go away. “That was scary, because it was like, well, you’ve made out to the press and the whole world that you’ve just released me. But the reality is, I’m sat back in an office, not allowed to go to the toilet, not allowed to take a drink unless you say so,” she alleged. “We didn’t feel safe until we got on that plane, and that plane took off.”

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Despite everything, Bonnie Blue plans to return to Bali in 2026.