Glowing Ireland Baldwin Proudly Flaunts Six-Month Baby Bump With Sexy Photoshoot
Feeling herself! Ireland Baldwin is taking full advantage of her pregnancy glow, showing off her mom-to-be figure with sexy bathing suit shots.
On Sunday, February 12, the famous offspring of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted an Instagram carousel of snaps taken as she stood in the doorframe of what appeared to be her own home.
The first photo captured her growing belly in full, as Ireland stood sideways to show off her bun in the oven and turned her head to smile at the camera. Switching up her pose in the lime green two-piece, the model grabbed onto the top of the door frame while crossing her legs and smizing at the camera.
Her last photo included her furry friend, who a smiling Ireland lovingly looked down at while placing one hand on her belly.
"6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it. Happy Sunday!" Ireland — who announced on December 31, 2022, that she's welcoming her first child with boyfriend RAC — captioned her post, which received praise from fellow famous new moms, as well as her family and friends.
"Mommmyyyyyy," Gigi Hadid — who shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik — gushed, while her sister Rumer Willis wrote: "Yes gorgeous mama."
Ireland's pregnancy update comes mere weeks after she revealed the name of her and RAC's unborn child. "We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she joked at the time during a podcast appearance. "I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."
Ireland has been open about her pregnancy journey since sharing the couple's happy news with the public. And while she appeared to be absolutely glowing in her latest snap, the 27-year-old admitted that this journey in uncharted territory has taken a toll on her physical and mental wellbeing.
Calling it a "mental warfare," Ireland explained on Instagram last month that she feels like her “brain and thoughts are going to war every single day," and that she has "struggled to adapt" to all the new "bodily sensations."