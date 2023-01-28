Inside Soon-To-Be Mom Ireland Baldwin's Growing Baby Bump — See Pics!
Ireland Baldwin is pregnant with her famous father Alec Baldwin's first grandchild!
As the soon-to-be hot mama prepares to welcome her very first baby, OK! is following along with her pregnancy journey.
Ireland shared the exciting news on December 31, 2022, and confirmed she and her boyfriend RAC, real name André Allen Anjos, were entering the new year as expecting parents.
The 27-year-old fashion model recently got candid about her experience with a bun in the oven thus far, and opened up to her 679,000 Instagram followers about the toll her first trimester has taken on both her physical and mental health.
"I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body," the famous offspring admitted, especially as someone who already "deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis."
Ireland pointed out the "unrealistic" expectation to be "glowing and angelic and in a constant state of bliss," as she confessed to feeling like a "goblin" who is "vomiting 6x a day."
"This shit is HARD. And you’re not alone if you feel the same. And it’s ok to be REAL and post highlight reels. It’s ok to be happy and sad at the same time. I am grateful but I am struggling and that’s perfectly ok," the daughter of Alec and his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, captioned the Wednesday, January 18, Instagram Story.
Keep scrolling to see Ireland Baldwin's growing baby bump!
Ireland opted for a racy mirror selfie to debut her tiny baby bump for the very first time on Tuesday, January 24.
PREGNANT IRELAND BALDWIN FLAUNTS GROWING BABY BUMP IN NSFW MIRROR SELFIE AFTER DAD ALEC IS HIT WITH MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES
The stunning star left little to the imagination, as she was completely stripped down to nothing except an unzipped pair of black pants.
In another spicy snap, Ireland virtually flipped off the haters, telling them to "enjoy" while posing in a sheer see-through gown that exposed her growing belly and Emoji-covered private parts.
Ireland switched up her sexy series of snaps with a cutesy pose in a flowy floral dress.
IRELAND BALDWIN ADMITS PREGNANCY JOURNEY IS A 'MENTAL WARFARE': 'THIS S**T IS HARD'
"Reposting the pg-13 selects because y’all love to report me 🤘🏼," the celeb captioned her post alongside the mixture of modest and provocative pictures.
Ireland finished off her baby bump debut with another sweet photo of herself in a burgundy-colored mini dress.