Inside Soon-To-Be Mom Ireland Baldwin's Growing Baby Bump — See Pics!

Ireland Baldwin is pregnant with her famous father Alec Baldwin's first grandchild!

As the soon-to-be hot mama prepares to welcome her very first baby, OK! is following along with her pregnancy journey.

Ireland shared the exciting news on December 31, 2022, and confirmed she and her boyfriend RAC, real name André Allen Anjos, were entering the new year as expecting parents.

The 27-year-old fashion model recently got candid about her experience with a bun in the oven thus far, and opened up to her 679,000 Instagram followers about the toll her first trimester has taken on both her physical and mental health.