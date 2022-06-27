Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter then revealed: "I was raped when I was a teenager and I was completely unconscious when it happened and it changed the course of the rest of my life."

IRELAND BALDWIN SPILLS ON HORRIFYING COMMENTS SHE'S RECEIVED FROM ALLEGED ABUSIVE EXES

Baldwin admitted she didn't tell "anyone" except for the nurse who treated her right after the attack occurred. "I kept that secret inside of me for years, and because I did, it caused a lot of hurt and a lot of pain to me and to people I love," she continued, as she kept the incident from her boyfriend at the time and her parents.

The 26-year-old recalled how she "spiraled" because she "harbored so much pain and so much guilt for so long," and as a result, she "lost control of [her] life."