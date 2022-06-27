Sharing Her StoryIreland Baldwin Recounts Rape & Abortion Experience After Roe v. Wade Reversal
Ireland Baldwin is opening up about being a victim of rape and, later in life, getting an abortion to help others feel loved and heard after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Before Baldwin shared her experiences in a nearly three-minute TikTok video posted Sunday, June 25, captioned "I'm here for you," the famous offspring explained, "I am only now sharing my story because I want other women to feel supported and loved, whether they want to share their own or not," following the court's decision one day prior.
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter then revealed: "I was raped when I was a teenager and I was completely unconscious when it happened and it changed the course of the rest of my life."
Baldwin admitted she didn't tell "anyone" except for the nurse who treated her right after the attack occurred. "I kept that secret inside of me for years, and because I did, it caused a lot of hurt and a lot of pain to me and to people I love," she continued, as she kept the incident from her boyfriend at the time and her parents.
The 26-year-old recalled how she "spiraled" because she "harbored so much pain and so much guilt for so long," and as a result, she "lost control of [her] life."
"I drank a lot more, I partied a lot more, I self-medicated, I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I pretty much just did everything I could to distract myself," she candidly recalled.
"Seeing so many other brave women share their stories got me thinking what my life would have been like if I had become pregnant and if I had to raise a baby during everything I was going through at the time," Baldwin continued. "Mind you, I have medical resources, money and support that a lot of women do not have access to. It would've simply been traumatizing and impossible."
Baldwin then revealed that she unexpectedly got pregnant later in life with her boyfriend at the time, whom she was "very unhappy" with. "He made it clear that he never wanted kids or marriage," the model remembered of her unnamed ex. "He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship."
“I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other," Baldwin shared, referring to her now-divorced parents, who had a tumultuous marriage.
“Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not,” Baldwin told her followers. “But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t gonna work for me."
In the end, "I chose me, and I would choose me again," Baldwin maintained. "It’s your life, it’s your choice."
Baldwin is one of many celebrities to express their anger after the Supreme Court decided to overturn its 1973 decision that granted women the right to an abortion in every state last week.