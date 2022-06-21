Showing It All Off! Ireland Baldwin Displays Bombshell Body Following Plastic Surgery Backlash
Ireland Baldwin has been showing off her summer body! The fashion model took to her Instagram on Monday, June 20, to share sultry snaps of herself lounging in the open waters while on vacation.
"boats n hoes n babies," Baldwin cheekily captioned a collage of snaps, which included photos of her pals and one of their children spending the day out on a boat.
Fans in the comment section went crazy, with one writing, "You just keep getting hotter and hotter. It’s crazy! ❤️" while another wondered, "How are you so gorgeous 🔥."
The full-body display comes months after online trolls went after the famous offspring for getting a cosmetic procedure to tighten up extra skin on her face. Despite Baldwin being open with her followers about going under the knife, she received a ton of backlash.
As OK! previously reported, the cover girl took to TikTok to call out people who were critical of her choices stating, "Y'all are such a riot. Let's have a little talk. So you have to pick one: either you're gonna get mad at people who aren't open and transparent about the work that they have had done, or you're gonna get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You can't have both."
"Not that this is anyone's business," she pointed out, "But I choose to be as open and transparent about these kinds of things because I don't want to be misleading."
"I never use filters on here. I've had no other modifications done to my body or my face," Baldwin continued. "I've had no lip filler in my life. I've had no fillers in my face," while being sure to clarify that there is not "anything wrong" with people who choose to get filler.
The Grudge Match actress, who is the daughter of superstars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, also recently revealed one thing she is absolutely done doing after going through a painful incident. "After slicing my devil's doorbell in the shower and watching blood splatter on the shower floor, I am announcing I am done shaving," she captioned an April Instagram post. "Done with hair removal all together. Letting cousin IT grow. Rolling with the punches."