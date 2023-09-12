Irina Shayk Caught Visiting Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment as Romance Heats Up
You can't escape the NYC paparazzi.
On Monday, September 11, Tom Brady was seen entering his apartment in Tribeca — and just 10 minutes later, new flame Irina Shayk was caught exiting her SUV and making her way into the very same building!
The brunette beauty was seen in an animal print slip dress that she covered with a flowy black maxi dress. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and black Adidas sneakers. Photos showed the NFL alum clad in a black sweat set and backwards white baseball cap.
A news outlet claimed the duo spent the rest of their afternoon holed up in Brady's pad.
As OK! reported, the model, 37, is in town for New York Fashion Week, having worked several runways. On Sunday, September 10, the athlete, 46, was in Boston with his three kids as the New England Patriots retried his jersey number — but it seems he then headed to the Big Apple to meet up with the mom-of-one.
The two first hit it off after meeting at a mutual friend's May wedding in Italy, where an insider claimed Shayk heavily pursued him.
"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," another source told a news outlet, "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. She is very excited about their relationship."
Brady is on the same page, with an insider claiming the retired quarterback believes this is much more than just a casual setup. "Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," the insider disclosed. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
Brady's last public romance was with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced after 13 years of marriage in October 2022. The former spouses share two kids together, while Brady has another son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
Shayk co-parents daughter Lea, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper, whom she split from in 2019. In 2021, she was briefly linked to Kanye West.
