Tom Brady and Kids Attend Patriots Game in Boston While His New Flame Irina Shayk Works the Runways at NYFW: Photos
So close, yet so far!
Though Tom Brady and his new love interest, Irina Shayk, were on the same coast this weekend, they weren't able to spend any time together.
The retired quarterback, 46, brought along his three kids when he returned to Boston's Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots retired his number after winning six Super Bowls with the team.
"I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people. Yesterday was just another reminder of that. Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget," he captioned a set of Instagram photos that included his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, as well as son Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot nation is something that I’ll never take for granted," gushed the athlete. "We won a whole lot of games up here… and believe it or not we had a whole lot of fun doing it. I’m so lucky to have been a New England Patriot. Foxboro Forever."
While the superstar had a huge smile plastered to his face, noticeably absent from the special ceremony was Shayk — though she had good reason, as she's currently working up a storm at New York Fashion Week.
The model, 37, has posted photos from her time in the Big Apple on Instagram, and the day after Brady's Boston outing, she was seen in Manhattan fresh off the Michael Kors runway.
Though the romance didn't materialize until this summer, an insider claimed the two are more than just a fling, as the stars are "already at the point where they don't like being apart."
"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," another insider told a news outlet. They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."