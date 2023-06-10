Irina Shayk 'Was Throwing Herself' at Tom Brady When They Attended Mutual Friend's Wedding, Claims Source: 'She Followed Him Around'
That's not model behavior!
In late May, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Serena Williams gathered in Sardinia, Italy, for the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick — but a source claims Irina Shayk was acting like fellow attendee Tom Brady was the only one in the room.
According to an insider, the mom-of-one, 37, made a "beeline" for the single athlete, 45, as soon as she saw him, noting the brunette beauty "followed him around all weekend" and "was throwing herself at him."
Though the source said the two are friendly, the NFL alum told pals he "wasn’t interested" in pursuing Shayk romantically.
Shayk was last linked to Kanye West, but last year, it seemed she may have reconciled with baby daddy Bradley Cooper — though they never appeared to formally get back together.
Meanwhile, interest in Brady's love life is at an all-time high after he and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage in late 2022.
As OK! reported, the superstar is said to be dating around, but he's more focused on spending time with their two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 11. He also has son Jack, 15, whose mom is his ex Bridget Moynahan.
"Fatherhood is a great responsibility — being available and present is the most important thing," he said in a recent interview with The Today Show. "Something that I continue to work on is making sure I have enough time to connect. It’s always a work in progress."
The quarterback's children are one of the reasons he finally decided to retire from football "for good," making the official announcement this past February.
"There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it's time for me to watch their games," he explained in another interview.
Despite the demise of Brady and Bündchen's romance, the two have stayed amicable while co-parenting, something the dad-of-three touched on in his divorce announcement, which he made via Instagram.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," the Super Bowl champ stated. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
