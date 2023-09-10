Fit and Fabulous! Irina Shayk's Hottest Moments This Year
Russian model Irina Shayk, 37, has built an incredible career for herself over the past 15 years, from swimsuit modeling to high fashion.
While she was still in her late 20s, the brunette beauty opened up about how she kept her fab figure ready for the catwalk in an interview with Yahoo!Lifestyle.
"I have good genes, but of course you have to push yourself to go to the gym," she dished at the time. "My other problem is I love to eat, I love my food. I love hamburgers, I love chicken nuggets."
"If you decide that you want to eat all those crazy meals, you have to balance with working out, so you always have to motivate yourself," she explained. "You have to always push yourself to be better."
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Shayk's best looks!
Shayk sported enormous white heels and went topless in a scandalous ad campaign for Marc Jacobs in February.
The mother-of-one — who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper — gave the camera a sultry look while spending a "few days back in desert" in April.
Shayk looked fierce in a red and black, crisscrossed, leather bandeau and matching skirt that emphasized her fit physique at the red carpet for "Firebrand Le Jeu De La Reine" at Cannes film festival in May.
Also at Cannes, Shayk rocked a daring ensemble with her see-through body suit, lacey lingerie and a gemstone harness, paired with knee-high, black heels.
- Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'Have a Friendship That Extends Way Beyond Coparenting,' Split Was 'Extremely Amicable'
- Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Are 'Already at the Point Where They Don’t Like Being Apart' as Romance Gets Serious
- Broken-Hearted? Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Healing Yourself' After Irina Shayk's PDA With Bradley Cooper
The 37-year-old looked beautiful while modeling a purple swimsuit in a photoshoot for the swimwear brand Zeki.
Shayk stunned in a dark blue, Armani Privé Couture dress while attending the Killers of the Flower Moon red carpet earlier this year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The model showed off her tanned and toned figure in a black bikini while visiting Morocco in July.
Shayk sported a sheer, deep red dress in this snapshot shared to her Instagram on August 31.