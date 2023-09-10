OK Magazine
Fit and Fabulous! Irina Shayk's Hottest Moments This Year

irina pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 10 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Russian model Irina Shayk, 37, has built an incredible career for herself over the past 15 years, from swimsuit modeling to high fashion.

While she was still in her late 20s, the brunette beauty opened up about how she kept her fab figure ready for the catwalk in an interview with Yahoo!Lifestyle.

"I have good genes, but of course you have to push yourself to go to the gym," she dished at the time. "My other problem is I love to eat, I love my food. I love hamburgers, I love chicken nuggets."

"If you decide that you want to eat all those crazy meals, you have to balance with working out, so you always have to motivate yourself," she explained. "You have to always push yourself to be better."

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Shayk's best looks!

irina shayk go topless in a new ad campaign for marc jacobs
Source: mega

Shayk sported enormous white heels and went topless in a scandalous ad campaign for Marc Jacobs in February.

irina ig
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

The mother-of-one — who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper — gave the camera a sultry look while spending a "few days back in desert" in April.

irinafirebrand le jeu de la reine red carpet during the th annual cannes film festival
Source: mega

Shayk looked fierce in a red and black, crisscrossed, leather bandeau and matching skirt that emphasized her fit physique at the red carpet for "Firebrand Le Jeu De La Reine" at Cannes film festival in May.

irina cannes
Source: mega

Also at Cannes, Shayk rocked a daring ensemble with her see-through body suit, lacey lingerie and a gemstone harness, paired with knee-high, black heels.

irinazekiphotoshootmega
Source: mega

The 37-year-old looked beautiful while modeling a purple swimsuit in a photoshoot for the swimwear brand Zeki.

irina killersoftheflowermoonredcarpetmay
Source: mega

Shayk stunned in a dark blue, Armani Privé Couture dress while attending the Killers of the Flower Moon red carpet earlier this year.

irina shayk hottest moments
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

The model showed off her tanned and toned figure in a black bikini while visiting Morocco in July.

Source: OK!
irinia ig
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Shayk sported a sheer, deep red dress in this snapshot shared to her Instagram on August 31.

