Birthday Girl Irina Shayk, 39, Bares Her Bum in Cheeky Thong Bikini During Beach Getaway: Photos
New year, same stunning Irina Shayk!
The brunette bombshell soaked up the sun during a breathtaking beach getaway before turning 39 on Monday, January 6.
"Stepping 🐾into 🐾2025 …. 🐾🐾," Shayk captioned an Instagram carousel of images, as well as one video of herself running into the ocean in a skimpy string swimsuit.
The model's triangular thong bikini bottoms nearly went unnoticed, as her drool-worthy bum took up most of the attention. It was hard to tell whether Shayk had a top on or if she ditched it for a stripped-down swim.
The social media slideshow also featured several photos of Shayk's perfectly pedicured feet — including a snap of the mom-of-one's tan legs and toes as she relaxed by a beachfront pool and one of them resting on a chair inside of a private jet.
Another picture of her feet showcased two sand dollars and a shell resting on them near the sea, while an additional image of her sandy toes was taken near a sand sculpture of a turtle.
In the comments section of her post, many fans gushed over Shayk's flawless figure, while others wished her a happy birthday.
"Well, Irina, you [are a] beauty ❤️," one admirer wrote, while another added: "A happy and blessed year 2025 for you and your family. Beautiful landscape! ❤️✨😍."
"Happy birthday @irinashayk! Wishing you a wonderful year filled with happiness, love and joy! 🎆🍾🎉🎂😍🤩," a third supporter expressed while a fourth follower penned, "Wow, see this queen living her best life 🤍✨, it's a new year so start fresh 😉."
New Year's Day wasn't the only holiday Shayk got scandalous for in recent months.
For Christmas, the stunning celebrity put on a busty display while slicing some pie at the table.
Meanwhile, Shayk seductively laid down on a table inside of what appeared to be a steamy sauna on Thanksgiving Day.
For the occasion, the Russian native sported a black bikini and shielded her face while posing with her backside slightly up in the air.
"The giving of ❤️," she captioned the post, which also showcased a full-body mirror selfie of Shayk — who wore the same black two-piece set as earlier in the slideshow.
Back in July 2024, Shayk flaunted her flawless figure while wearing a tight bikini during a sweet vacation with her 7-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, whom she shares with her ex Bradley Cooper.
Shayk and Cooper dated from 2015 to 2019 before separating due to an apparent conflict in lifestyles and priorities. The former flames cordially co-parent their little girl and share physical and legal custody.