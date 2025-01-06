or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Irina Shayk
OK LogoNEWS

Birthday Girl Irina Shayk, 39, Bares Her Bum in Cheeky Thong Bikini During Beach Getaway: Photos

Photo of Irina Shayk.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk started the new year off strong with a drool-worthy video of herself in a bikini.

By:

Jan. 6 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

New year, same stunning Irina Shayk!

The brunette bombshell soaked up the sun during a breathtaking beach getaway before turning 39 on Monday, January 6.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk cheeky thong bikini beach getaway birthday photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

The model wore a cheeky thong bikini while running into the ocean during a recent getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

"Stepping 🐾into 🐾2025 …. 🐾🐾," Shayk captioned an Instagram carousel of images, as well as one video of herself running into the ocean in a skimpy string swimsuit.

The model's triangular thong bikini bottoms nearly went unnoticed, as her drool-worthy bum took up most of the attention. It was hard to tell whether Shayk had a top on or if she ditched it for a stripped-down swim.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk cheeky thong bikini beach getaway birthday photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk shared the steamy photos one day before her 39th birthday on Monday, January 6.

Article continues below advertisement

The social media slideshow also featured several photos of Shayk's perfectly pedicured feet — including a snap of the mom-of-one's tan legs and toes as she relaxed by a beachfront pool and one of them resting on a chair inside of a private jet.

Another picture of her feet showcased two sand dollars and a shell resting on them near the sea, while an additional image of her sandy toes was taken near a sand sculpture of a turtle.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of her post, many fans gushed over Shayk's flawless figure, while others wished her a happy birthday.

"Well, Irina, you [are a] beauty ❤️," one admirer wrote, while another added: "A happy and blessed year 2025 for you and your family. Beautiful landscape! ❤️✨😍."

MORE ON:
Irina Shayk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk cheeky thong bikini beach getaway birthday photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

The mom-of-one also showed off her tanned legs via social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"Happy birthday @irinashayk! Wishing you a wonderful year filled with happiness, love and joy! 🎆🍾🎉🎂😍🤩," a third supporter expressed while a fourth follower penned, "Wow, see this queen living her best life 🤍✨, it's a new year so start fresh 😉."

New Year's Day wasn't the only holiday Shayk got scandalous for in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

For Christmas, the stunning celebrity put on a busty display while slicing some pie at the table.

Meanwhile, Shayk seductively laid down on a table inside of what appeared to be a steamy sauna on Thanksgiving Day.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk cheeky thong bikini beach getaway birthday photos
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

She also shared a picture of her feet from inside of a private jet.

Article continues below advertisement

For the occasion, the Russian native sported a black bikini and shielded her face while posing with her backside slightly up in the air.

"The giving of ❤️," she captioned the post, which also showcased a full-body mirror selfie of Shayk — who wore the same black two-piece set as earlier in the slideshow.

Back in July 2024, Shayk flaunted her flawless figure while wearing a tight bikini during a sweet vacation with her 7-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, whom she shares with her ex Bradley Cooper.

Shayk and Cooper dated from 2015 to 2019 before separating due to an apparent conflict in lifestyles and priorities. The former flames cordially co-parent their little girl and share physical and legal custody.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.