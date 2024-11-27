Irina Shayk Strips Down to Only Her Bra and Underwear in Gorgeous Photo
Irina Shayk is giving fans a gift before the holidays: some sultry photos of herself!
"The giving of ❤️," the model, 38, captioned the set of snapshots, which includes one of her wearing only a bra and underwear, in addition to one of her sprawled out on a bench in front of a sauna.
Of course, people loved seeing the brunette beauty, who shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper, living her best life.
One person wrote, "As always 🔥🔥 the queen @irinashayk," while another said, "Wow omg amazing girl 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."
A fourth person gushed: "Incredible 🔥."
Shayk, who split from Cooper, 49, in 2019, was recently seen out with her daughter alongside the actor when they went out for Halloween at the end of October.
The former flames were seen taking the 7-year-old around New York City's West Village alongside Anna Hathaway, who was with at least one of her sons. The A Star Is Born star wore a furry animal costume, while the catwalk queen emulated Tomb Raider character Lara Croft.
Shayk has been candid that coparenting with Cooper is easy.
"We always find a way," Shayk told Elle last November, adding that Cooper is "the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."
"We both take Lea everywhere with us," the supermodel added. "She's super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, 'Mama's working out.' She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls."
For his part, Cooper gushed about how his daughter saved his life.
"Honestly, I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad — I don't know,” the 49-year-old explained on a February episode of "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd." “I just needed someone to say, ‘We're gonna drop this massive anchor,' and I'm like, ‘Why? We're speeding. We just got an upgrade on the boat and I know where the wind is coming in.' And they're like, ‘No, there's a tsunami coming and you need an anchor and we're gonna drop it. This is going to dictate everything you do from now on.’”