Irina Shayk Goes Topless and Wears Only Underwear in Sultry Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Paris Fashion Week
Irina Shayk showed some skin while she both worked and relaxed in the City of Love.
On Tuesday, October 1, the model posted several behind-the-scenes photos as she enjoyed 2024 Paris Fashion Week.
"Rehearsing dattt Last day of PFW :)," the mom-of-one, 38, captioned her pictures, which showed her dressed in a black gown, posing for the cameras and one sultry mirror selfie in which she covered her chest and wore nothing but black underwear.
Just a few weeks beforehand, Shayk strutted her stuff in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, though for that event, she didn't have to do much traveling since she lives in Manhattan with her daughter, Lea, 7, whom she co-parents with ex Bradley Cooper.
The Russian beauty and the movie star, 49, started dating in 2015 but split four years later.
Since then, Shayk's love life has been kept away from the public, though her fling with Tom Brady, 47, certainly made headlines despite it lasting for just a few months.
"They had chemistry. But the timing was off," an insider spilled this past November of the two getting together around July 2023, less than a year after the dad-of-three and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage.
"Irina totally understood," the source said of the split. "Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings."
According to a source, the mom-of-two, 44, was "not happy at all" when the retired NFL player and Shayk hit it off.
However, Bündchen moved on herself with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.
The father of Shayk's only child has also found new love, as he's been dating model Gigi Hadid, 29, since late 2023.
"[They] are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both," one source recently spilled to a news outlet of the American Sniper lead and Hadid.
One of the things the stars bonded over the most was being a parent, as the blonde beauty shares daughter Khai, 4, with ex Zayn Malik.
"They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship," the source explained. "They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when."
"To be engaged and married within the next year is something nobody should be surprised about," the insider added.