Irina Shayk Goes Topless and Wears Only Underwear in Sultry Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Paris Fashion Week

"Rehearsing dattt Last day of PFW :)," the mom-of-one, 38, captioned her pictures, which showed her dressed in a black gown, posing for the cameras and one sultry mirror selfie in which she covered her chest and wore nothing but black underwear.

Just a few weeks beforehand, Shayk strutted her stuff in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, though for that event, she didn't have to do much traveling since she lives in Manhattan with her daughter, Lea, 7, whom she co-parents with ex Bradley Cooper.