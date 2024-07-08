OK Magazine
Irina Shayk Goes Makeup-Free During Outdoorsy and Adventurous Fourth of July Celebration: Photos

Photo of Irina Shayk
Source: @irinashayk/instagram
By:

Jul. 8 2024, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Irina Shayk enjoyed the great outdoors over the holiday weekend.

On Sunday, July 7, the model posted a set of Instagram photos showing how she spent the Fourth of July with Mother Nature.

irina shayk makeup free outdoorsy adventurous fourth of july celebration photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Irina Shayk spent the Fourth of July outside.

"Nowhere else …." the mom-of-one, 38, captioned the upload, which pictured her makeup-free laying in the grass and going zip-lining. Shayk also snapped a picture of the mountains, fireworks and nearby trees.

It's unclear if the brunette beauty's daughter, Lea De Seine, 7, was with her or if the tot celebrated the holiday with her dad, Bradley Cooper, 49.

irina shayk makeup free outdoorsy adventurous fourth of july celebration photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

The mode showed off her flawless makeup-free face in some of the images.

Though co-parenting can be difficult for some exes, the Russia native told Elle last year, "We always find a way."

"[Bradley is] the best father Lea and I could dream of," she gushed. "It always works, but it always works because we make it work."

irina shayk makeup free outdoorsy adventurous fourth of july celebration photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Shayk is currently single.

"We both take Lea everywhere with us. She's super easy," Shayk added of their parenting style. "I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, ‘Mama's working out.' She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls."

Since the tot lives a very privileged life, the stars do their best to keep her grounded.

MORE ON:
Irina Shayk
"Looking at my daughter now, she's growing up in a completely different environment. She lives in the West Village. She went to all these countries in two months. But we want her to know the value of stuff," the bombshell explained. "We want to show our daughter, 'You have to work hard to get something.'"

While Shayk has been single since her fling with Tom Brady, 46, fizzled out last year, an insider claimed Cooper's relationship with Gigi Hadid, 29, has only grown stronger.

"They have an amazing bond and have a lot of fun together," an insider told a news outlet, adding their romance is now "serious."

irina shayk makeup free outdoorsy adventurous fourth of july celebration photos
Source: mega

Shayk shares one daughter with ex Bradley Cooper.

"Gigi and Bradley both prioritize their kids [and] love spending time away from NYC. They’ve clicked in every way," a second insider shared, referring to Hadid's daughter Khai, 3, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, 31.

The lovebirds first sparked dating rumors in October 2023, though it's unclear if their daughters have met one another.

Nonetheless, this spring, an insider claimed the duo wanted to see if they could "successfully blend their families as they plan a future together."

"They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily," the insider explained. "They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out."

