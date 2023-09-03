Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Are 'Already at the Point Where They Don’t Like Being Apart' as Romance Gets Serious
Even though Tom Brady and Irina Shayk struck up a fling at a May wedding, it looks like the duo "are way more than that now," according to an insider.
After the Hollywood stars hung out in L.A. in late July, which included a sleepover at the football player's place, the pair were spotted in London in August.
The insider shared they are "already at the point where they don't like being apart."
The athlete, 46, who split from Gisele Bündchen in October, and the model, 37, who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, are adamant on making things work, even if their schedules are starting to fill up.
“Irina is prepping for fashion week and will have a full calendar,” said the source, “so it’s up to Tom to fly to see her, which he can do, no problem.”
Another insider revealed that the brunette beauty is "impressed with Tom" ever since they met.
"He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," the insider spilled.
"They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can," the source explained. "Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."
Luckily, it seems like the dad-of-three feels the same about the brunette beauty.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," an insider said. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
In late August, Shayk was seen modeling topless alongside her ex Cooper. However, it seems like The Hangover star is happy for the mother of his child, as Brady is "a far better choice than some of her past beaus," another insider claimed.
The A Star is Born actor is mostly concerned about his daughter, as he doesn't "think [Lea] should meet her mom’s boyfriends until it becomes serious."
