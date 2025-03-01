Irina Shayk Goes Topless in Italy Amid Rumors She and Tom Brady Rekindled Their Romance: Photos

In one image from her trip to the Italian city, the brunette beauty showed some skin in only a black pair of pants and a black bra. Shayk gave the camera a pout as she covered her nearly exposed chest with her arms.

The mother-of-one — who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper — also flaunted her toned abs in the seductive snapshot. Elsewhere in the post, Shayk added a black blazer to the ensemble as well as modeling several other looks, including a black dress with a harness detail.