Irina Shayk Goes Topless in Italy Amid Rumors She and Tom Brady Rekindled Their Romance: Photos
Irina Shayk took a fashion risk in Milan!
On Saturday, March 1, the model, 39, displayed her stunning figure in a seductive topless photo amid rumors she and Tom Brady have rekindled their romance.
In one image from her trip to the Italian city, the brunette beauty showed some skin in only a black pair of pants and a black bra. Shayk gave the camera a pout as she covered her nearly exposed chest with her arms.
The mother-of-one — who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper — also flaunted her toned abs in the seductive snapshot. Elsewhere in the post, Shayk added a black blazer to the ensemble as well as modeling several other looks, including a black dress with a harness detail.
“MILANO 🇮🇹 looks 👀,” she captioned the carousel of photos.
In response, fans gushed over Shayk’s jaw-dropping appearance.
“🔥 Always,” one person penned, while another added, “❤️🔥😍 Love 🔥❤️.”
“Effortless beauty 💎,” a third user noted, as a fourth stated, “Beautiful as always! I'm so proud of you my diva.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, on February 21, a source claimed the Russian star and the former Patriots player, 47, have reignited their fling.
"Tom and Irina have started dating each other again and are open to seeing where things go,” they said of the duo, who was first romantically linked in July 2023, however, their relationship fizzled out by October 2023.
"The’ve been talking on the phone. Neither one is in a serious relationship right now, so why not take a trip," the insider noted.
Following their split, another source explained why they called it off.
"Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off,” the confidante claimed, noting that his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen has made it difficult for him to enter a romance. “Irina totally understood. Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings.”
"You wouldn’t expect that when you put two of the most beautiful people in the world together, but it happens," they added. "They’ll bounce back, though. If history is any sign, neither one of them will be single for long."
Following their split, Shayk was asked about the relationship, though she was tight-lipped about the situation.
"I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal," she told the reporter, who queried about the photos of her and the father-of-three, adding that she has "no comment" about Brady.
"That’s why it’s called personal," Shayk added. "Because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."