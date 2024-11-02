Justin and Hailey Bieber Dress Up for Halloween as They Share Rare Glimpse of Newborn Son Jack: Photos
The Bieber family is Halloween goals!
On Friday, November 1, Hailey Bieber showed off some highlights from her October, including snaps of herself, her husband, Justin Bieber, and their newborn son, Jack, dressed up for Halloween.
In the images, the Rhode Skin founder, 27, dressed as Kim Possible in a bright red wig, black shirt and cargo pants, while the “Sorry” singer, 30, resembled Ron Stoppable, wearing similar cargo pants, a black top and a back hat.
The new parents — who welcomed their little one in August — had the newborn in a pink onesie to look like Rufus from the Disney Channel show.
“October things ✅✅😌,” Hailey captioned the upload, which also featured snapshots of the model glammed up in a fur coat and a snap of Jack’s feet in a festive onesie.
In the comments section, fans gushed over the adorable brood’s post.
“Omg, it’s too much to handle!!! Look at the little feet,” one person penned, as one more added: “Jack as Rufus… We’re obsessed! 🤍.”
A third wrote, “HAILEY…. YOU ICON MOMMY 😍,” while a fourth raved, “So hot babe 🔥🔥🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Hailey gave her millions of followers a glimpse of Jack, as on Thursday, October 31, she shared another still of his little feet.
The image showed Jack's adorable legs hanging out of a car seat. The youngster donned a fleece pink onesie and had an “I voted” sticker on one of his feet.
- Hailey Bieber's Dad Causes Confusion by Asking Fans to Say a 'Prayer' for the Model and Justin Bieber
- Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Gushes Over New Daughter-In-Law Hailey Baldwin
- Justin Bieber's Dad Under Fire for Posting Photos of 6-Year-Old Daughter in Crop Tops Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficking Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻," the brunette beauty penned.
The couple initially welcomed their pride and joy back in August when Hailey posted, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻."
Hailey’s political post came after she has been vocal about politics on her social media page over the last few weeks.
The mom-of-one has recently shared Instagram Stories informing her followers on how to vote and graphics regarding the importance of abortion and reproduction rights for women nationwide.
The star is seemingly voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, as she donned an "AMERICA IS AN IDEA" shirt, which Aurora James designed for the Democratic candidate’s campaign.
Additionally, in 2022, Hailey spoke out to encourage people to participate in the midterm elections.
"I am so excited to be partnering with I am a voter. to encourage everyone to get registered and make their voting plans in advance of the midterms this November," she penned at the time. "There are so many candidates and measures being voted on which will impact millions of lives — especially women's lives — and I hope everyone can take two minutes to make sure they are registered and ready to vote today."