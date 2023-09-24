Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Demanding Rules as a Mom: She 'Drives Everyone Insane'
It seems like Kourtney Kardashian runs a tight ship!
According to a source, the reality star, who is pregnant with her fourth child, 44, "drives everyone insane."
The source recalled one time when the Poosh founder and her kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — went on a trip to Hawaii, and she "sent her nanny to an out-of-the-way health food store to get specific ingredients to make the kids breakfast. She has no regard for how ridiculous her asks can be — it’s like she lives on her own planet.”
A decade ago, Pam Behan, who looked after Kris Jenner's oldest kids in the '90s, wrote a book about her time with the famous brood, admitting that the momager "wasn’t easy to work for because she was a perfectionist, but I did enjoy my job.”
In the meantime, Kourtney recently had a scare when she was rushed to the hospital for having pregnancy complications.
Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, 47, abruptly left his Blink-182 tour due to a family emergency.
"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States," the statement read. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
Days later, the pair revealed what was really going on.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," the Kardashians star captioned a photo holding hands with her husband on September 6.
She added, "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."
Kourtney decided to get see her doctor as she knew something was "off."
“She went to the doctor to check it out, and thankfully she did because it was determined the baby was in distress," another source revealed. “The kids knew Mom was in the hospital but didn’t know the details. Kourtney didn’t want to frighten them.”
Life & Style spoke to the source.