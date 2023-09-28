'Cruel and Manipulative': Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Weaponizing' Kourtney's Kids in Sisters' Nasty Feud
The Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians was heavy on the drama.
The show picked up where it left off, with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian still feuding, but after they each watched the other's confessional scenes from the previous season, the animosity worsened.
Despite both of them hurling insults toward the other, fans appeared to mostly side with the pregnant star, 44.
The trouble began when the SKIMS founder, 42, started collaborating with Dolce and Gabbana, the same designer Kourtney wore for her wedding festivties last year. The latter accused her younger sibling of copying her vibe, saying she's selfish for prioritizing business over family.
Though the mother-of-four insisted that wasn't the case, the two stayed at odds.
"I think last season was really hard. What’s harder than living it in real time is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living," Kourtney said in the most recent episode.
In one new scene, the two are on a phone call when the Poosh creator spews, "You’re talking about the b------- details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You can not stand someone else being the center of attention."
Kim accused her sibling of becoming "a different person," noting all of their friends have noticed a change as well.
The American Horror Story actress then made a low blow and told Kourtney, "Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so…"
"Is that helpful? You’re adding it into a fight to have a side; it’s you and my friends, and my kids, and everyone against me," she spat back of Kim mentioning Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick's three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. "It’s just like you’re a f------ witch and I f------ hate you."
In a follow-up confessional, Kourtney said of Kim, "It felt to me, like, in the call, Kim was just using any weapon that she could find to hurt me. Just everything. Almost like weaponizing everyone against me."
Fans were in shock over the squabble, with one quipping, "Kim Kardashian def going to h---."
"She acts like she is trying to help but at the same time she is being super cruel????" another tweeted about Kim, while a third wrote, "@KimKardashian who freaking says this to their sister who is pregnant for that matter. You really do need help. My God!"
"Kim is not a good person to her sister and I’m tired of people making it a Kourtney problem," stated one viewer.
"Actually @KimKardashian is the reason why I stopped watching #TheKardashians. I can’t help but tweet about it after that viral clip of her bullying pregnant Kourt," another supporter wrote on social media. "I knew her true colors would come out one day, but I couldn’t keep watching that manipulative mean a-- b----!"
New episodes of The Kardashians drop on Thursdays on Hulu.