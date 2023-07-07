OK Magazine
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Vicious Feud 'Is Very Real': 'There Is So Much Animosity'

By:

Jul. 7 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

The rising tension between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian is reaching a fever pitch.

As Season 3 of The Kardashians focuses on the fallout of the two sisters after Kim collaborated with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a collection mere weeks after the fashion icons designed Kourtney's entire Italian wedding to Travis Barker, sources say their dynamic is worse than ever.

"This feud is very real. There is so much animosity between the two sisters, and each one feels she is right," an insider explained. "The tension between them is worse than ever."

According to people in the pregnant Poosh founder's inner circle, Kourtney felt incredibly betrayed by her younger sibling. "Kourtney feels like Kim stabbed her in the back out of pure greed," the source spilled. "The fact that it was over money makes it even more devastating."

The rift comes at a happy time in the 44-year-old's life as she is expecting a baby boy with the Blink-182 rocker in the coming months. Despite the joyous update, the pregnancy "hasn't brought the two sisters closer."

"It wouldn't be surprising if Kourtney just quit the show," the insider dished about her possible reality television exit. "She doesn't need this stress — or Kim — in her life."

During a recent episode of the Hulu series, Kourtney admitted she felt like "her wedding moment was taken away from her" and that "there's no loyalty in this family" after Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian celebrated the SKIMS founder's Dolce and Gabbana deal.

As the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star weathers the family drama, she's staying positive for her impending bundle of joy. "Kourtney's focused on her pregnancy," the source said.

"She doesn't have time for drama anymore. She's telling people she's starting a new life — and she doesn't want to share these precious moments with her family or their show," the source noted.

In Touch spoke with sources close to the Kardashians.

