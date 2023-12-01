Issa Rae Gushes Over Friendship With Beyoncé After Attending Singer's Movie Premiere: 'She Checks Up on Me'
"She checks up on me," the Emmy nominee, 38, shared of the singer, 42. "We know each other. I've met her several times and I'm just such a huge fan."
Rae then shared more details about the time the two women first crossed paths, in which the mother-of-three called the TV star "beautiful."
"I held it together. I was with my friends. She came over with Jay-Z and then as soon as she walked away, we just squealed, like ridiculous," she confessed of her reaction to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
Rae's kind words came a few days after she attended the November 25 premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in Beverly Hills.
The star donned a long-sleeved sparkly black dress and black ankle strap heels for the event, which she said had a dress code referred to as "cozy opulence."
"Everyone was opulent. I was in the middle," the comedian quipped. "I was like, I really just want to see this movie and eat popcorn."
"Let me just take something out of my closet. And people said that about me. They were like, 'She looked like she just showed up to watch the movie,' and I did!" admitted Rae.
The star noted that Beyoncé actually "changed" the dress code, as an updated invite said "cocktail attire."
However, Beyoncé's look at the premiere spurred headlines, as some people on social media accused her of "lightening her skin."
Soon enough, the superstar's mom, Tina Knowles, spoke out to condemn those who were making the rude comments.
"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" she questioned. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."
The matriarch said it was "really sad" that a white reporter from TMZ reached out to Beyoncé's hairstylist and told them "that the fans are saying that she wants to be white."
"That made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness," stated the singer's mother. "What's really most disappointing is that the [sic] some Black people yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days."
"I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something ... she works her a-- off and [it] is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience," the Destiny's Child manager stated. "Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things."