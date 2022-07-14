Ivana Trump's death came seemingly without warning, but according to several snapshots taken in the months leading up to her tragic passing, former president Donald Trump's ex-wife appeared frail and in need of help getting around the busy city.

The New York Police Department confirmed the 73-year-old socialite was found dead in her N.Y.C. apartment on Thursday, July 14. According to the police statement, she was found "unconscious and unresponsive," and pronounced dead at the scene. Medical examiners are still working to determine the events that led up to her death.