“She was really looking forward to going to Europe … We had so much fun with Ivana on the boat. She was my best friend,” her emotional best friend told Page Six.

Haskell pointed out her late friend was "totally locked down" during the pandemic and "wouldn’t go anywhere" because she was so afraid of catching COVID-19.

IVANA TRUMP LOOKED FRAIL IN FINAL PHOTOS TAKEN IN THE MONTHS LEADING UP TO HER DEATH

“She only walked from her house, to a restaurant next door, maybe one or two restaurants around the corner. That’s it,” Haskell told the publication.